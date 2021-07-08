Log in
    523630   INE870D01012

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED

(523630)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fertilizers : SEAMLESS PIPE

07/08/2021 | 12:59pm EDT
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD

NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFV/PUR/CMA201143-U1__ Dated 08/07/2021

SEAMLESS PIPE

Click below links to download the following Tender Documents:

Download Instructions:
 - Right click on the download icon to open context menu
- Choose 'Save Target as...' to save the file on the computer's hard disk
- View the saved document (*.PDF / *.DOC/*.XLS) using Adobe Acrobat Reader
or MS Word or MS Excel.

Disclaimer

National Fertilizers Limited published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 16:23:49 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 119 B 1 597 M 1 597 M
Net income 2021 2 371 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 16 820 M 225 M 225 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 31 912 M 427 M 427 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 3 339
Free-Float 23,7%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Virendra Nath Datt Chairman, Managing Director & Marketing Director
Yash Paul Bhola Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nirlep Singh Rai Executive Director & Technical Director
Ashok Jha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Dinesh Sood Chief General Manager-Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LIMITED72.32%432
SABIC AGRI-NUTRIENTS COMPANY49.38%15 080
YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA31.69%14 366
THE MOSAIC COMPANY32.81%11 849
CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS, INC.29.40%11 011
QINGHAI SALT LAKE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD0.00%7 439