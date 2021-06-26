National Fertilizers : Upkeep of SGP and GTG/HRSG cleaning of heating surfaces of boilers removal/disposal of spillage of ash and coal reject for the year 2021-22

NATIONAL FERTILIZERS LTD



NOTICE INVITING TENDER

NIT No. NFN / Prod/ SGP 152 / Upkeep of SGP GTG/HRSG 2021-22/647 Dated 26/06/2021

Upkeep of SGP and GTG/HRSG cleaning of heating surfaces of boilers removal/disposal of spillage of ash and coal reject for the year 2021-22

