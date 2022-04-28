National Flour Mills : 28 Apr 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited – Notice of Material Change

National Flour Mills Limited Notice of Material Change
Pursuant to Section 64 (i) (b) of the Securities Act 2012, National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) wishes to advise that Mr. Michael Valentine was appointed to the position of Chief Financial Oﬃcer eﬀective April 25th 2022.
Sati Jagmohan Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
National Flour Mills Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 18:52:11 UTC.