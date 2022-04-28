Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Trinidad and Tobago
  4. TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. National Flour Mills Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFM   TTP708081034

NATIONAL FLOUR MILLS LIMITED

(NFM)
  Report
End-of-day quote TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-26
1.800 TTD    0.00%
03:03pNATIONAL FLOUR MILLS : 28 Apr 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited Annual Report 2021
PU
02:53pNATIONAL FLOUR MILLS : 28 Apr 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited – Notice of Material Change
PU
03/28NATIONAL FLOUR MILLS : 28 Mar 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited – Audited Summary Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31st, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Flour Mills : 28 Apr 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited – Notice of Material Change

04/28/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Flour Mills Limited Notice of Material Change

Pursuant to Section 64 (i) (b) of the Securities Act 2012, National Flour Mills Limited (NFM) wishes to advise that Mr. Michael Valentine was appointed to the position of Chief Financial Oﬃcer eﬀective April 25th 2022.

Sati Jagmohan Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

National Flour Mills Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 18:52:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL FLOUR MILLS LIMITED
03:03pNATIONAL FLOUR MILLS : 28 Apr 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited Annual Report 2021
PU
02:53pNATIONAL FLOUR MILLS : 28 Apr 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited – Notice of ..
PU
03/28NATIONAL FLOUR MILLS : 28 Mar 2022 – National Flour Mills Limited – Audited Su..
PU
03/28National Flour Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December ..
CI
01/21Andra Emamdee-Balgobin Resigns as Head, Finance & Accounting of National Flour Mills Li..
CI
2021National Flour Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septemb..
CI
2021National Flour Mills Limited Appoints Annalean Inniss as Director
CI
2021National Flour Mills Limited Announces Dividend, Payable on October 29, 2021
CI
2021National Flour Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, ..
CI
2021National Flour Mills Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 418 M 61,1 M 61,1 M
Net income 2020 23,5 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
Net cash 2020 39,9 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
Yield 2020 4,19%
Capitalization 212 M 31,1 M 31,1 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,45x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 357
Free-Float -
Chart NATIONAL FLOUR MILLS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Flour Mills Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ian Mitchell Chief Executive Officer
Andra Emamdee-Balgobin Head-Finance & Accounting
Nigel L. Romano Chairman
Atiba Morris Manager-Information & Communications Technology
Jason Mohammed Chief Operating Officer