National Foods : 2022 Annual Report Final

To be the preferred supplier of branded FMCG and Stockfeed products in Zimbabwe and selected regional markets.
Our Mission
We manufacture and distribute a diversified portfolio of branded FMCG and Stockfeed products to the consumer mass market.
To delight our customers and consumers through delivering profitable category based initiatives.
Overview
06 History of Our Group
08 Group Structure
10 Our Products and Brands
RESPECTFUL
We are professional, promote diversity, encourage dialogue, value other people's perspectives, time and space as well as insist on civility from all employees no matter their position in the organisation chart.
INNOVATIVE
HARDWORKING
We make the most of our time and consistently produce good work, in addition, we are productive motivated, dedicated, and self-reliant.
12 Recognitions and Awards
Performance
Review
16Performance Highlights
We spark creativity and
involve employees at all
COMPETITIVE
levels to contribute ideas
on new products as well
We have a strong
as come up with solutions
desire to succeed
to workplace challenges or
problems.
Our Values
RESULTS DRIVEN
We are motivated
PURPOSEFUL
by goals and use
targets to remain
We have an aim
focused on our work.
HONEST
RESILIENT
We are genuine, able to speak
We are able to withstand
what's on our minds and abide by
adversity and bounce back
consistent ethical standards
from difficult events.
2
18Chairman's Statement
Governance
26 Directorate and Administration
28 Corporate Governance
31Risk Management
33 Ethics AndBusiness Conduct
Sustainabilityin Our Business
38 Sustainability Strategy and Governance
40 Materiality Process
41 OurStakeholders and Relationships
43Making Health and Nutrition Affordable
andAccessible
46 Responsible Production
48Environment andClimate Change
56 Our Employees
58Occupational Health and Safety
61Trainingand Development
63Diversityand Inclusion
64 Human Rights
65COVID-19 Management
66 Community Investment and Development
69 Supply Chain
69Paymentof Taxes
71 Sustainable Development Goals
1
National Foods Annual Report 2022
About 0ur Report
National Foods Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is proud to present the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2022. The report conveys information on our financial and sustainability performance, demonstrating how we have created value for our varied stakeholders in the past year.
The contents of this report are intended to give the reader insight into noteworthy aspects of the National Foods business, as well as the industry within which it participates. The report allows us to present the information in a clear, transparent, accurate manner to a reasonable and sufficient degree.
The information should be timely, factual, useful, as well as readily available and understandable. This does not require proprietary information to be made public, nor does it involve providing information that is privileged or that would breach legal, commercial, security or personal privacy obligations.
Reporting Boundary
The report covers information for National Foods Holdings Limited, whose core operations are based in Zimbabwe. In this report, unless otherwise noted, references to ''our'', ''we'', ''us'', ''the Company'', ''the Group'', "NFL", "National Foods" refers to National Foods Holdings Limited.
The report reflects our belief in strong corporate sustainable practices underpinning our value creation for our stakeholders. We use the dynamic cyclical approach towards continued performance improvement in our operations as well as in our reporting. In the context of this report and our forward looking statements "shall" indicates a requirement; "should" indicates a recommendation; "may" indicates a permission; and "can" indicates a possibility or a capability.
Reporting Frameworks
Throughout this document, we used a range of guidelines and reporting criteria for presenting information in this report. Key standards, guidelines and frameworks applied are as follows:
Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31)
International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
The Zimbabwe National Code of Corporate Governance
International Standard Organisation (ISO) 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility (SR)
The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards
A summary of the applicable United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in relation to National Foods is also presented.
Assurance
The scope of work performed by the Company's independent financial auditors, Deloitte & Touche (Zimbabwe) as part of their assurance of financial information is provided on page 76 to 79. Other non-financial information provided in this report has been internally audited by Instinct Risk Advisory Services. The report is primarily endorsed by third party conformity assessment activities which include:
Impartiality - objectivity with regard to the outcome of a conformity assessment activity
Independence - freedom of a person or organisation from the control or authority of another person or organisation
Validation - confirmation of plausibility for a specific intended use
or application, through the provision of objective evidence that specified requirements have been fulfilled
Verification - confirmation of truthfulness, through the provision of objective evidence that specified requirements have been fulfilled
Sustainability Report Declaration
The international standard ISO 26000 is the framework used to integrate Social Responsibility (SR) into our values and practices and communicates the commitment, performance and other information related to SR for the sustainability information in this annual report. ISO 26000 is interoperable with most Protocols and may be used in conjunction with the GRI protocol1. Black Crystal Consulting provides the third party assurance that all considerations were taken into account to ensure the report complies in all material aspects with provisions of the selected standard and linkage requirements.
Forward Looking Statements
The report contains forward-looking statements concerning the financial condition and business operations of National Foods. All statements other than those of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These are statements of future expectations based on management's assumptions and expectations, hence they involve known and unknown risks which may lead to results and performance differing materially from those implied in these statements
Feedback
The Company values opinions from all our stakeholders which assist us in building a sustainable Company and improving our reporting. We welcome feedback which can be provided to our Company Secretary Leigh Howes, email leigh.howes@natfood.co.zw.
Since our corporate establishment in 1920, we have remained resilient and committed to feeding the nation.
National Foods has a long history stretching back to the early part of the last century, when two families, the Palte family and the Harris family, started separate businesses, which eventually came together as one.
2016
The Company acquired
40% of Pure Oil an edible oil
producer under the ZimGold
Brand.
2021
1908
1952
Tiger Oats (now
J. Palte & Co.
Tiger Brands)
acquired majority
established
shareholding in
in Bulawayo and
J. Palte and Co.
traded as Millers
& Merchant
1920
1920
1975
Rhodesian
Milling and
Harris Brothers established
Manufacturing
Company merged
in Bulawayo and owned The
with Palte
Red Seal Brand
Harris Industrial
Mark Harris Manufacturing
Holdings to form
National Foods
established the iconic Gloria
Holdings Limited
Brand.
Mark Harris Manufacturing
renamed Rhodesian
Milling and Manufacturing
Company
1984
National Foods Workers Trust (Private) Limited was established to provide a scheme for worker participation in both the equity and profits of the company. Through donations from the company, the Trust has acquired 9.53% shareholding over the years
2003
Innscor acquired shareholding in National Foods Holdings. Today Innscor holds a 37.45% share
2019
2011
In 2019 National
Foods purchased
Tiger Brands raised
a world class
National Foods acquired
extrusion line from
its holding in
Breathaway Food Caterers
Buhler heralding the
National Foods by
Limited, a snack and biscuit
Company's entrance
acquiring 11% from
manufacturing company with
into the breakfast
Innscor Africa. Today
ZapNax, Wings, KING Kurls,
cereals category.
Tiger Brands holds a
and IRIS Brands
37.45% share
2013
2018
2020
National Foods
National Foods
started providing
Logistics (Natlog)
resources to
was created as
support farming and
a joint venture
National Foods
continues to this day
partnering Equity
celebrates 100
Distribution Services,
years of feeding
formerly National
the nation
Foods outsource
distribution service
provider.
NF restructured into autonomous Business Units which increased from 5 to 8. The front end of the business (GTM) was also restructured into 3 channel specific selling units.
2022
National
Foods disposed its 40% stake in Pure Oil Industries
6
7
National Foods Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2022 08:50:06 UTC.