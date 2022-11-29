National Foods : 2022 Annual Report Final

National Foods Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is proud to present the annual report for the year ended 30 June 2022. The report conveys information on our financial and sustainability performance, demonstrating how we have created value for our varied stakeholders in the past year.

The contents of this report are intended to give the reader insight into noteworthy aspects of the National Foods business, as well as the industry within which it participates. The report allows us to present the information in a clear, transparent, accurate manner to a reasonable and sufficient degree.

The information should be timely, factual, useful, as well as readily available and understandable. This does not require proprietary information to be made public, nor does it involve providing information that is privileged or that would breach legal, commercial, security or personal privacy obligations.

Reporting Boundary

The report covers information for National Foods Holdings Limited, whose core operations are based in Zimbabwe. In this report, unless otherwise noted, references to ''our'', ''we'', ''us'', ''the Company'', ''the Group'', "NFL", "National Foods" refers to National Foods Holdings Limited.

The report reflects our belief in strong corporate sustainable practices underpinning our value creation for our stakeholders. We use the dynamic cyclical approach towards continued performance improvement in our operations as well as in our reporting. In the context of this report and our forward looking statements "shall" indicates a requirement; "should" indicates a recommendation; "may" indicates a permission; and "can" indicates a possibility or a capability.

Reporting Frameworks

Throughout this document, we used a range of guidelines and reporting criteria for presenting information in this report. Key standards, guidelines and frameworks applied are as follows:

Companies and Other Business Entities Act (Chapter 24:31)

International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Listing Requirements

The Zimbabwe National Code of Corporate Governance

International Standard Organisation (ISO) 26000 Guidance on Social Responsibility (SR)

The Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards

A summary of the applicable United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in relation to National Foods is also presented.