National Foods : Results of EGM

Announcement of the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of National Foods Holdings Limited held at 10:00 AM on Monday 12 December 2022 regarding the Introduction of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Listing of National Foods Holdings Limited.
Shareholders are advised that all resolutions put to the vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of National Foods Holdings Limited ("the Company") held on Monday 12 December 2022 were passed as tabulated below:
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
RESULT
1
Ordinary Resolution 1
Passed
Delisting of the ordinary issued shares of the Company from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
2
Ordinary Resolution 2
Passed
Authorised but unissued shares be placed under the control of the directors
3
Ordinary Resolution 3
Passed
Directors authorised to give effect to resolutions
By order of the Board
Leigh Caroline Howes
Company Secretary
12 December 2022
NATIONAL FOODS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Gloria House
10 Stirling Road
Workington
Harare
Directors: T. Moyo (Chairman), N. Doyle, G. Gwainda, J. Schonken, *M. Lashbrook (Managing), M. Naran, *L. Nyandoro (Finance),**Y. Maharaj, *Executive,**Alternate.
