National Foods : Results of EGM

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Announcement of the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of National Foods Holdings Limited held at 10:00 AM on Monday 12 December 2022 regarding the Introduction of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Listing of National Foods Holdings Limited.

Shareholders are advised that all resolutions put to the vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of National Foods Holdings Limited ("the Company") held on Monday 12 December 2022 were passed as tabulated below:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS RESULT 1 Ordinary Resolution 1 Passed Delisting of the ordinary issued shares of the Company from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange 2 Ordinary Resolution 2 Passed Authorised but unissued shares be placed under the control of the directors 3 Ordinary Resolution 3 Passed Directors authorised to give effect to resolutions

By order of the Board

Leigh Caroline Howes

Company Secretary

12 December 2022

NATIONAL FOODS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gloria House

10 Stirling Road

Workington

Harare