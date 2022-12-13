Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. National Foods Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTFD   ZW0009011371

NATIONAL FOODS HOLDINGS LIMITED

(NTFD)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
1125.05 ZWL    0.00%
02:30aNational Foods : Results of EGM
PU
11/29National Foods : 2022 Annual Report Final
PU
11/28National Foods : 2022 Annual Report
PU
National Foods : Results of EGM

12/13/2022 | 02:30am EST
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

Announcement of the results of voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of National Foods Holdings Limited held at 10:00 AM on Monday 12 December 2022 regarding the Introduction of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange Listing of National Foods Holdings Limited.

Shareholders are advised that all resolutions put to the vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of National Foods Holdings Limited ("the Company") held on Monday 12 December 2022 were passed as tabulated below:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

RESULT

1

Ordinary Resolution 1

Passed

Delisting of the ordinary issued shares of the Company from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange

2

Ordinary Resolution 2

Passed

Authorised but unissued shares be placed under the control of the directors

3

Ordinary Resolution 3

Passed

Directors authorised to give effect to resolutions

By order of the Board

Leigh Caroline Howes

Company Secretary

12 December 2022

NATIONAL FOODS HOLDINGS LIMITED

Gloria House

10 Stirling Road

Workington

Harare

Directors: T. Moyo (Chairman), N. Doyle, G. Gwainda, J. Schonken, *M. Lashbrook (Managing), M. Naran, *L. Nyandoro (Finance),**Y. Maharaj, *Executive,**Alternate.

Disclaimer

National Foods Holdings Ltd. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
