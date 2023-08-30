The meeting of the Board of Directors of National Foods Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Thursday, September 07, 2023 at 03:00 P.M. in the Corporate Office, situated at 12/CL-6, Claremont Road, Civil Lines, Karachi.
Furthermore, the Company has determined period from August 31, 2023 to September 7, 2023 (both days inclusive) as "Closed Period" as required under Clause 5.6.4 of Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations. Accordingly, no director, CEO or Executive of the Company shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during Closed Period.
P.S. "Closed Period. The closed period shall start from the day when any document/statement, which forms the basis of price sensitive information, is sent to the board of directors and terminates after the information is made public."
National Foods Limited is a Pakistan-based multi category foods company. The Company is principally engaged in the manufacture and sale of food products. The Company offers approximately 250 products in over 10 categories. The Company offers recipe masala jars, pickles, frozen meals, ketchup, jams, rice, basic spices, salt, chutneys and sauces, golden fried onions, and ginger and garlic pastes. It also offers desserts, which include sweets, such as kheers and faloodas, and contemporary desserts, such as jellies and custards. In addition, the Company offers a range of approximately 50 recipes, such as biryanis, curries, barbeque items and kababs. It offers a range of savory snack mixes and seasonings, such as chat masala, dahi bara and pakora, and masala snax, including chilli chips, barrek sev, Karachi mix and moong dal. The Company's subsidiaries include National Foods DMCC, National Foods Pakistan (UK) Limited and National Epicure Inc.