The meeting of the Board of Directors of National Foods Limited (the 'Company') will be held on Thursday, September 07, 2023 at 03:00 P.M. in the Corporate Office, situated at 12/CL-6, Claremont Road, Civil Lines, Karachi.

Furthermore, the Company has determined period from August 31, 2023 to September 7, 2023 (both days inclusive) as "Closed Period" as required under Clause 5.6.4 of Pakistan Stock Exchange Regulations. Accordingly, no director, CEO or Executive of the Company shall directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during Closed Period.

P.S. "Closed Period. The closed period shall start from the day when any document/statement, which forms the basis of price sensitive information, is sent to the board of directors and terminates after the information is made public."

