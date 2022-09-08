National Foods : Board Meeting In Progress
Sep 8, 2022
3:16 PM
Board Meeting In Progress
NATF
National Foods Limited
Sep 8, 2022
3:11 PM
Financial Results for the Year Ended
FDIBL
First Dawood Investment Bank Limited
Sep 8, 2022
2:59 PM
OPEN FUND - Atlas Asset Management Limited - DAILY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR SEPTEMBER 7,2022
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Sep 8, 2022
2:55 PM
Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
AVN
Avanceon Limited
Sep 8, 2022
2:53 PM
Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022
OCTOPUS
Octopus Digital Limited
Sep 8, 2022
2:42 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
MEBL
Meezan Bank Limited
Sep 8, 2022
2:41 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
IBFL
Ibrahim Fibres Limited
Sep 8, 2022
2:32 PM
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30-06-2022
ISL
International Steels Limited
Sep 8, 2022
2:28 PM
Notice of Annual General Meeting
INDU
Indus Motor Company Limited
Sep 8, 2022
2:00 PM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
INIL
International Industries Limited
Sep 8, 2022
12:55 PM
Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
ATBA
Atlas Battery Limited
Sep 8, 2022
12:54 PM
Special Resolutions
ADOS
Ados Pakistan Limited
Sep 8, 2022
12:43 PM
Notice of Annual General Meeting
ATBA
Atlas Battery Limited
Sep 8, 2022
12:43 PM
Interim Distribution - Al Ameen Islamic Cash Plan - I
UBL-FUNDS
UBL-FUNDS
Sep 8, 2022
12:23 PM
Board Meeting
AKGL
Al-Khair Gadoon Limited
Sep 8, 2022
12:16 PM
Credit of Interim Cash Dividend
ENGRO
Engro Corporation Limited
Sep 8, 2022
12:03 PM
OPEN FUND - Faysal Islamic Cash Fund
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Sep 8, 2022
11:35 AM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
SHEL
Shell Pakistan Limited
Sep 8, 2022
11:21 AM
Notice to Shareholders
SGF
Service GlobalFootwear Limited
Sep 8, 2022
11:13 AM
Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations
TELE
Telecard Limited
Sep 8, 2022
11:04 AM
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
UVIC
The Universal Insurance Company Limited
Sep 8, 2022
11:02 AM
OPEN FUND - Pakistan Cash Management Fund (PCF) - Daily Dividend Distribution
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Sep 8, 2022
11:02 AM
OPEN FUND - Alhamra Islamic Money Market Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Sep 8, 2022
11:01 AM
OPEN FUND - Alhamra Daily Dividend Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Sep 8, 2022
11:01 AM
OPEN FUND - Alfalah Islamic Rozana Amdani Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Sep 8, 2022
10:44 AM
Board Meeting for the year ended 2022-06-30
FANM
First Al-Noor Modaraba
Sep 8, 2022
10:39 AM
INFORMATION
BAPL
Bawany Air Products Limited
Sep 8, 2022
10:35 AM
Material Information
TRG
TRG Pakistan Limited
Sep 8, 2022
10:33 AM
Material Information
HMM
Habib Metro Mod
Sep 8, 2022
10:30 AM
Board Meeting Other than Financial Results
GHNI
Ghandhara Industries Limited
Sep 8, 2022
10:28 AM
Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-06-30
SHNI
Shaheen Insurance Company Limited
Sep 8, 2022
10:28 AM
Temporary Suspension of Production from Zarghun South Gas Field and Bolan East Oil Field, Balochistan
MARI
Mari Petroleum Company Limited
Sep 8, 2022
10:27 AM
Material Information
FHAM
First Habib Modaraba
Sep 8, 2022
10:00 AM
Board Meeting
OLPL
OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited
Sep 8, 2022
10:00 AM
Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
GHNL
Ghandhara Nissan Limited
Sep 8, 2022
9:45 AM
Filling of Causal Vacancy
OBOY
Oilboy Energy Limited
Sep 8, 2022
9:34 AM
Announcement of Interim Distribution - ABL ICF - 2022-2023
ABL-FUNDS
ABL-FUNDS
Sep 8, 2022
9:19 AM
Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2022
DOL
Descon Oxychem Limited
Sep 8, 2022
9:17 AM
Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
SINDM
Sindh Modaraba
Sep 8, 2022
9:15 AM
Resumption of JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund (JSMFETF)
JSMFETF
JS Momentum Factor ETF
Sep 7, 2022
3:34 PM
OPEN FUND - Atlas Asset Management Limited - DAILY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR SEPTEMBER 6 2022
OPENFUND
OPENFUND
Sep 7, 2022
3:29 PM
Board Meeting Rescheduled
ATBA
Atlas Battery Limited
Sep 7, 2022
3:27 PM
DOL | Descon Oxychem Limited - Meeting in Progress
DOL
Descon Oxychem Limited
Sep 7, 2022
3:26 PM
HAFIZ LIMITED - BOARD MEETING
HAFL
Hafiz Limited
Sep 7, 2022
3:19 PM
Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022
PTL
Panther Tyres Ltd.
Sep 7, 2022
3:12 PM
PROGRESS REPORT OF RIGHTS ISSUE
SHEL
Shell Pakistan Limited
Sep 7, 2022
3:12 PM
Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results
IML
Imperial Limited
Sep 7, 2022
3:06 PM
Closed Period and Notice for the Board Meeting of OLP Modaraba (Formerly ORIX Modaraba) for the year ended June 30, 2022
OLPM
OLP Modaraba
Sep 7, 2022
2:51 PM
Notice of Board Meeting for the Year Ended June 30, 2022 / Closed Period
ILP
Interloop Limited
Sep 7, 2022
2:39 PM
Reminder to Shareholders for Conversion of Physical Shares into Book Entry Form and to Update IBAN details & other details
BIPL
BankIslami Pakistan Limited
National Foods Ltd. published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 10:29:04 UTC.
Sales 2021
34 588 M
158 M
158 M
Net income 2021
1 759 M
8,02 M
8,02 M
Net Debt 2021
1 622 M
7,39 M
7,39 M
P/E ratio 2021
24,3x
Yield 2021
2,18%
Capitalization
37 289 M
170 M
170 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,36x
EV / Sales 2021
1,28x
Nbr of Employees
788
Free-Float
27,5%
