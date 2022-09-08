National Foods : Board Meeting In Progress

Date Time Title Symbol Company Link

Sep 8, 2022 3:16 PM Board Meeting In Progress NATF National Foods Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 3:11 PM Financial Results for the Year Ended FDIBL First Dawood Investment Bank Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 2:59 PM OPEN FUND - Atlas Asset Management Limited - DAILY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR SEPTEMBER 7,2022 OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Sep 8, 2022 2:55 PM Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 AVN Avanceon Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 2:53 PM Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2022 OCTOPUS Octopus Digital Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 2:42 PM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations MEBL Meezan Bank Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 2:41 PM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations IBFL Ibrahim Fibres Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 2:32 PM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended 30-06-2022 ISL International Steels Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 2:28 PM Notice of Annual General Meeting INDU Indus Motor Company Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 2:00 PM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations INIL International Industries Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 12:55 PM Transmission of Annual Report for the Year Ended June 30, 2022 ATBA Atlas Battery Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 12:54 PM Special Resolutions ADOS Ados Pakistan Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 12:43 PM Notice of Annual General Meeting ATBA Atlas Battery Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 12:43 PM Interim Distribution - Al Ameen Islamic Cash Plan - I UBL-FUNDS UBL-FUNDS link

Sep 8, 2022 12:23 PM Board Meeting AKGL Al-Khair Gadoon Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 12:16 PM Credit of Interim Cash Dividend ENGRO Engro Corporation Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 12:03 PM OPEN FUND - Faysal Islamic Cash Fund OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Sep 8, 2022 11:35 AM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations SHEL Shell Pakistan Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 11:21 AM Notice to Shareholders SGF Service GlobalFootwear Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 11:13 AM Disclosure of Interest by a Director CEO, or Executive of a listed company and their Spouses and the Substantial Shareholders u/c 5.6.1.(d) of PSX Regulations TELE Telecard Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 11:04 AM Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting UVIC The Universal Insurance Company Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 11:02 AM OPEN FUND - Pakistan Cash Management Fund (PCF) - Daily Dividend Distribution OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Sep 8, 2022 11:02 AM OPEN FUND - Alhamra Islamic Money Market Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Sep 8, 2022 11:01 AM OPEN FUND - Alhamra Daily Dividend Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Sep 8, 2022 11:01 AM OPEN FUND - Alfalah Islamic Rozana Amdani Fund - Daily Dividend Distribution OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Sep 8, 2022 10:44 AM Board Meeting for the year ended 2022-06-30 FANM First Al-Noor Modaraba link

Sep 8, 2022 10:39 AM INFORMATION BAPL Bawany Air Products Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 10:35 AM Material Information TRG TRG Pakistan Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 10:33 AM Material Information HMM Habib Metro Mod link

Sep 8, 2022 10:30 AM Board Meeting Other than Financial Results GHNI Ghandhara Industries Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 10:28 AM Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended 2022-06-30 SHNI Shaheen Insurance Company Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 10:28 AM Temporary Suspension of Production from Zarghun South Gas Field and Bolan East Oil Field, Balochistan MARI Mari Petroleum Company Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 10:27 AM Material Information FHAM First Habib Modaraba link

Sep 8, 2022 10:00 AM Board Meeting OLPL OLP Financial Services Pakistan Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 10:00 AM Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results GHNL Ghandhara Nissan Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 9:45 AM Filling of Causal Vacancy OBOY Oilboy Energy Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 9:34 AM Announcement of Interim Distribution - ABL ICF - 2022-2023 ABL-FUNDS ABL-FUNDS link

Sep 8, 2022 9:19 AM Financial Results for the Year Ended 30-06-2022 DOL Descon Oxychem Limited link

Sep 8, 2022 9:17 AM Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022 SINDM Sindh Modaraba link

Sep 8, 2022 9:15 AM Resumption of JS Momentum Factor Exchange Traded Fund (JSMFETF) JSMFETF JS Momentum Factor ETF link

Sep 7, 2022 3:34 PM OPEN FUND - Atlas Asset Management Limited - DAILY DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR SEPTEMBER 6 2022 OPENFUND OPENFUND link

Sep 7, 2022 3:29 PM Board Meeting Rescheduled ATBA Atlas Battery Limited link

Sep 7, 2022 3:27 PM DOL | Descon Oxychem Limited - Meeting in Progress DOL Descon Oxychem Limited link

Sep 7, 2022 3:26 PM HAFIZ LIMITED - BOARD MEETING HAFL Hafiz Limited link

Sep 7, 2022 3:19 PM Financial Results for the Year Ended June 30, 2022 PTL Panther Tyres Ltd. link

Sep 7, 2022 3:12 PM PROGRESS REPORT OF RIGHTS ISSUE SHEL Shell Pakistan Limited link

Sep 7, 2022 3:12 PM Board Meeting Other Than Financial Results IML Imperial Limited link

Sep 7, 2022 3:06 PM Closed Period and Notice for the Board Meeting of OLP Modaraba (Formerly ORIX Modaraba) for the year ended June 30, 2022 OLPM OLP Modaraba link

Sep 7, 2022 2:51 PM Notice of Board Meeting for the Year Ended June 30, 2022 / Closed Period ILP Interloop Limited link