  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Fuel Gas Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:06 2022-12-02 am EST
64.48 USD   -1.08%
11:02aNational Fuel Gas Co. Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.475 a Share; Payable Jan. 13 to Holders as of Dec. 30
MT
10:35aNational Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
10:35aNational Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend

12/02/2022 | 10:35am EST
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of 47.5 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable Jan. 13, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Dec. 30, 2022.

The Company has approximately 91.5 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 453 M - -
Net income 2023 657 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 540 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,54x
Yield 2023 2,88%
Capitalization 6 058 M 6 058 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,51x
EV / Sales 2024 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 2 132
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 66,23 $
Average target price 76,60 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY3.58%6 058
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-6.15%26 537
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION12.14%16 936
APA GROUP12.43%8 858
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD.20.71%7 857
GAIL INDIA LIMITED8.73%7 649