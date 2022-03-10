National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022. The Company has approximately 91.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.



At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on three management proposals. All were approved, including the election of David C. Carroll, Steven C. Finch, Joseph N. Jaggers, and David F. Smith as directors for one-year terms expiring in 2023; the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation; and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.