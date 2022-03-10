Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Fuel Gas Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

03/10/2022 | 10:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) today approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of 45.5 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022. The Company has approximately 91.4 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on three management proposals. All were approved, including the election of David C. Carroll, Steven C. Finch, Joseph N. Jaggers, and David F. Smith as directors for one-year terms expiring in 2023; the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation; and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


All news about NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
10:48aNational Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from t..
GL
03/07National Fuel Gas Company Releases Inaugural Climate Report
GL
03/03Seneca Resources Achieves Responsibly Sourced Gas Certification from Project Canary
GL
03/01National Fuel Joins Clean Hydrogen Economy Consortium
AQ
02/28NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
02/28National Fuel Gas Company Enters into A Credit Agreement
CI
02/15INSIDER SELL : National Fuel Gas
MT
02/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS : 2021 Statistical Report
PU
02/08NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Foundation Announces $220,000 in Grants to Community Nonprofits
PU
02/04NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 179 M - -
Net income 2022 506 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 2,83%
Capitalization 6 044 M 6 044 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,98x
EV / Sales 2023 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 2 188
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 66,10 $
Average target price 65,40 $
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY3.38%6 044
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-12.61%26 634
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION8.24%15 193
GAIL INDIA LIMITED19.58%8 985
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD11.74%8 747
APA GROUP-1.99%8 521