National Fuel Gas : 2021 - First Quarter Update

NFG: A Diversified, Integrated Natural Gas Company
Upstream
Exploration &
Production
40% of NFG
EBITDA(2)
Developing our large, high quality acreage position in Marcellus & Utica shales(1)
|
~1.2 Million
|
|
~820 MMcf/day
|
|
Net acres in
|
|
Net Appalachian natural
|
Appalachia
|
|
gas production(3)
|
|
|
Midstream
Gathering
Pipeline & Storage
39% of NFG
EBITDA(2)
Expanding and modernizing pipeline infrastructure to provide outlets for Appalachian natural gas production
|
$2.0 Billion
|
|
4.4 MMDth
|
|
Investments
|
|
Daily interstate
|
since 2010
|
|
pipeline capacity
|
|
|
under contract
|
|
Downstream
Utility
21% of NFG
EBITDA(2)
Providing safe, reliable and affordable service to customers in WNY and NW Pa.
|
747,000
|
$341 Million
|
Utility
|
Investments in safety
|
customers
|
since 2016
(1) This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Please review the safe harbor for forward looking statements at the end of this presentation.
(2) Twelve months ending December 31, 2020. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income as presented on the Consolidated Statement of Income and Earnings Reinvested in the Business is included at the end of this presentation.3
(3) Average net Appalachian production for the three months ending December 31, 2020.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.