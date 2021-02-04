Log in
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
National Fuel Gas : 2021 - First Quarter Update

02/04/2021
Investor Presentation

Q1 Fiscal 2021 Update

February 4, 2021

National Fuel is committed to the safe and environmentally

conscious development, transportation, storage, and distribution

of natural gas and oil resources.

For additional information, please review our Corporate Responsibility Report.

2

NFG: A Diversified, Integrated Natural Gas Company

Upstream

Exploration &

Production

40% of NFG

EBITDA(2)

Developing our large, high quality acreage position in Marcellus & Utica shales(1)

~1.2 Million

~820 MMcf/day

Net acres in

Net Appalachian natural

Appalachia

gas production(3)

Midstream

Gathering

Pipeline & Storage

39% of NFG

EBITDA(2)

Expanding and modernizing pipeline infrastructure to provide outlets for Appalachian natural gas production

$2.0 Billion

4.4 MMDth

Investments

Daily interstate

since 2010

pipeline capacity

under contract

Downstream

Utility

21% of NFG

EBITDA(2)

Providing safe, reliable and affordable service to customers in WNY and NW Pa.

747,000

$341 Million

Utility

Investments in safety

customers

since 2016

(1) This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Please review the safe harbor for forward looking statements at the end of this presentation.

(2) Twelve months ending December 31, 2020. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income as presented on the Consolidated Statement of Income and Earnings Reinvested in the Business is included at the end of this presentation.3

(3) Average net Appalachian production for the three months ending December 31, 2020.

Why National Fuel?

Diversified Assets Provide Stability and Long-Term Growth Opportunities

1

2

3

4

5

Integrated Model Enhances Shareholder Value

Appalachian Program Expected to Generate Significant Free Cash Flow

Interstate Pipeline Business Drives Significant Regulated Growth

Long History of Returning Capital to Shareholders

Focused on Corporate Responsibility and ESG

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:39:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
