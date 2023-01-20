National Fuel Gas : 2022 Annual Report and Form 10-K

David P. Bauer

President and Chief

Executive Officer

Dear Shareholders,

National Fuel's fiscal 2022 was an outstanding year for the Company, one in which we achieved several significant milestones that position us well for the future. Of note, we completed construction of the FM100 project at our Pipeline & Storage business, achieved record natural gas production and throughput from our Exploration & Production and Gathering businesses, and replaced more than 150 miles of pipeline mains as part of our Utility's long-standing modernization program.

These operational achievements, alongside an improved commodity price backdrop, drove an impressive 37% increase in our adjusted operating results per share from the prior year and further improved the strength of our investment-grade balance sheet. In addition, in line with our strong financial results, we increased our annual dividend rate by 4.4% - making this our 52nd year of consecutive dividend increases and 120th year of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Further, National Fuel took important steps to enhance our environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, positioning our business to play a meaningful role in a lower- carbon economy. In March, we published our inaugural Climate Report, expanding our ESG reporting to better align with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), a well-recognized framework for climate-focused disclosure. Likewise, in September, we published our third annual Corporate Responsibility Report, which describes the Company's progress toward achieving its methane emissions intensity targets, with reductions across the natural gas value chain. In addition, the Company had another outstanding year advancing our safety culture, accomplishing an impressive 20% reduction in our Occupational Safety and Health Administration recordable injury rate over the past three years, excluding cases of workplace COVID transmission.