National Fuel Gas : 2022 - Second Quarter Update

Investor Presentation

Q2 Fiscal 2022 Update

May 5, 2022

National Fuel is committed to the safe and environmentally conscious development, transportation, storage, and distribution

NFG: A Diversified, Integrated Natural Gas Company

Developing our large, high-quality acreage position in Marcellus & Utica shales(1)

Expanding and modernizing pipeline infrastructure to provide outlets for Appalachian natural gas production

Providing safe, reliable and affordable service to customers in WNY and NW Pa.

753,000

$359 Million

Utility customers

Investments in safety since 2017

(3) Average net Appalachian production for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total net Seneca production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was ~970 MMcf/day.