    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:01 pm EDT
71.31 USD   -2.64%
05:31pNATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:28pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : 2022 - Second Quarter Update
PU
04:57pEarnings Flash (NFG) NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY Posts Q2 Revenue $369.2M
MT
National Fuel Gas : 2022 - Second Quarter Update

05/05/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
Investor Presentation

Q2 Fiscal 2022 Update

May 5, 2022

National Fuel is committed to the safe and environmentally conscious development, transportation, storage, and distribution

of natural gas and oil resources.

For additional information, please review our Corporate Responsibility Report.

NFG: A Diversified, Integrated Natural Gas Company

Developing our large, high-quality acreage position in Marcellus & Utica shales(1)

~1.2 Million

~930 MMcf/day

Net acres in

Net Appalachian natural

Appalachia

gas production(3)

Expanding and modernizing pipeline infrastructure to provide outlets for Appalachian natural gas production

$2.2 Billion

~4.5 MMDth

Investments

Daily interstate

since 2010

pipeline capacity

under contract(4)

Providing safe, reliable and affordable service to customers in WNY and NW Pa.

753,000

$359 Million

Utility customers

Investments in safety since 2017

  • (1) This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Please review the safe harbor for forward looking statements at the end of this presentation.

  • (2) Twelve months ended March 31, 2022. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income as presented on the Consolidated Statement of Income and Earnings Reinvested in the Business is included at the end of this presentation.

  • (3) Average net Appalachian production for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total net Seneca production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was ~970 MMcf/day.

  • (4) Includes Leidy South leased capacity of 330,000 Dth/day.

Why National Fuel?

Diversified Assets Provide Stability and Long-Term Growth Opportunities

  • 1 Integrated Model Enhances Shareholder Value

  • 2 Expect to Generate Significant Free Cash Flow in Fiscal 2022 and Beyond

  • 3 Optimization of Interstate Pipeline System Drives Future Expected Opportunities

  • 4 Long History of Returning Capital to Shareholders

  • 5 Focused on Corporate Responsibility and ESG

1 Integrated Model Enhances Shareholder Value . . .

Benefits of National Fuel's Integrated Structure:

  • Ability to adjust to changing commodity price environments

  • More efficient capital investment

  • Higher returns on investment

  • Operational scale

  • Lower cost of capital

  • Lower operating costs

  • More competitive pipeline infrastructure projects

  • Strong balance sheet

  • Growing, stable dividend

  • Investment grade credit rating

Financial Efficiencies:Geographic and Operational Integration Drives Synergies:

Upstream

  • Co-development of Marcellus and Utica

  • Just-in-time gathering facilities

  • Enhanced capital efficiency

Midstream

  • Gathering, Pipeline & Storage, and Utility businesses share common resources, reducing operating expense

  • Utility business is a large Pipeline & Storage customer

  • Shared borrowing capacity

MidstreamDownstream

  • Consolidated income tax return

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 05 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2022 21:26:58 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 261 M - -
Net income 2022 555 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 580 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 2,57%
Capitalization 6 521 M 6 521 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,02x
EV / Sales 2023 3,29x
Nbr of Employees 2 188
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 71,31 $
Average target price 76,40 $
Spread / Average Target 7,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY14.54%6 697
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.1.15%29 392
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION7.48%15 617
APA GROUP13.02%9 584
GAIL INDIA LIMITED21.94%9 177
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD17.75%8 213