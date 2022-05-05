National Fuel Gas : 2022 - Second Quarter Update

Investor Presentation
Q2 Fiscal 2022 Update
May 5, 2022
National Fuel is committed to the safe and environmentally conscious development, transportation, storage, and distribution
of natural gas and oil resources.
For additional information, please review our Corporate Responsibility Report.
NFG: A Diversified, Integrated Natural Gas Company
Developing our large, high-quality acreage position in Marcellus & Utica shales(1)
|
~1.2 Million
|
~930 MMcf/day
|
Net acres in
|
Net Appalachian natural
|
Appalachia
|
gas production(3)
Expanding and modernizing pipeline infrastructure to provide outlets for Appalachian natural gas production
|
$2.2 Billion
|
~4.5 MMDth
|
Investments
|
Daily interstate
|
since 2010
|
pipeline capacity
|
under contract(4)
Providing safe, reliable and affordable service to customers in WNY and NW Pa.
753,000
$359 Million
Utility customers
Investments in safety since 2017
-
(1) This presentation includes forward-looking statements. Please review the safe harbor for forward looking statements at the end of this presentation.
-
(2) Twelve months ended March 31, 2022. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income as presented on the Consolidated Statement of Income and Earnings Reinvested in the Business is included at the end of this presentation.
-
(3) Average net Appalachian production for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Total net Seneca production for the three months ended March 31, 2022 was ~970 MMcf/day.
-
(4) Includes Leidy South leased capacity of 330,000 Dth/day.
Why National Fuel?
Diversified Assets Provide Stability and Long-Term Growth Opportunities
-
1 Integrated Model Enhances Shareholder Value
-
2 Expect to Generate Significant Free Cash Flow in Fiscal 2022 and Beyond
-
3 Optimization of Interstate Pipeline System Drives Future Expected Opportunities
-
4 Long History of Returning Capital to Shareholders
-
5 Focused on Corporate Responsibility and ESG
1 Integrated Model Enhances Shareholder Value . . .
Benefits of National Fuel's Integrated Structure:
-
Ability to adjust to changing commodity price environments
-
More efficient capital investment
-
Higher returns on investment
-
Operational scale
-
Lower cost of capital
-
Lower operating costs
-
More competitive pipeline infrastructure projects
Financial Efficiencies:Geographic and Operational Integration Drives Synergies:
Upstream
-
Co-development of Marcellus and Utica
-
Just-in-time gathering facilities
-
Enhanced capital efficiency
Midstream
-
Gathering, Pipeline & Storage, and Utility businesses share common resources, reducing operating expense
-
Utility business is a large Pipeline & Storage customer
MidstreamDownstream
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
