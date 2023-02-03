National Fuel Gas : 2022 Statistical Report

National Fuel Gas Company - At A Glance

Upstream Segment Midstream Segment Downstream Segment

Seneca Resources National Fuel Gas Supply National Fuel Gas Company, LLC Corporation Distribution Corporation Empire Pipeline, Inc.

National Fuel Gas

Midstream Company, LLC

Upstream Business

Exploration & Production

Seneca Resources Company, LLC explores for, develops and produces natural gas reserves in the Appalachian region of the United States. Seneca's development activities in the Appalachian region are focused primarily in the Marcellus and Utica shares in Pennsylvania, where the company controls approximately 1.2 million net prospective acres. Seneca's operations produced approximately 353 Bcfe in fiscal 2022.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline & Storage

National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc. provide rate-regulated natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and nonaffiliated companies through an integrated system of 2,688 miles of pipeline and 30 underground natural gas storage fields (including three storage fields co-owned with nonaffiliated companies).

Gathering

National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates natural gas pipeline processing facilities in the Appalachian region. As one of the National Fuel Gas system companies, Midstream shares in more than 100 years of experience in transporting natural gas.

Downstream Business

Utility

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation sells or transports natural gas to approximately 754,000 customers through a local distribution system located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.