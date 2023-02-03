National Fuel Gas : 2022 Statistical Report

Seneca Resources Company, LLC explores for, develops and produces natural gas reserves in the Appalachian region of the United States. Seneca's development activities in the Appalachian region are focused primarily in the Marcellus and Utica shares in Pennsylvania, where the company controls approximately 1.2 million net prospective acres. Seneca's operations produced approximately 353 Bcfe in fiscal 2022.
Midstream Businesses
Pipeline & Storage
National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc. provide rate-regulated natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and nonaffiliated companies through an integrated system of 2,688 miles of pipeline and 30 underground natural gas storage fields (including three storage fields co-owned with nonaffiliated companies).
Gathering
National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates natural gas pipeline processing facilities in the Appalachian region. As one of the National Fuel Gas system companies, Midstream shares in more than 100 years of experience in transporting natural gas.
Downstream Business
Utility
National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation sells or transports natural gas to approximately 754,000 customers through a local distribution system located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.
Consolidated Statements of Income and Earnings Reinvested in the Business
(Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Common Share Amounts)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
INCOME
Operating Revenues
Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues
$
897,916
$
667,549
$
728,336
$
860,985
$
812,474
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues
1,010,629
837,597
611,885
636,528
569,808
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues
277,501
237,513
206,070
195,819
210,386
$
2,186,046
$
1,742,659
$
1,546,291
$
1,693,332
$
1,592,668
Operating Expenses
Purchased Gas
392,093
171,827
233,890
386,265
337,822
Operation and Maintenance: (1)
Utility and Energy Marketing
193,058
179,547
181,051
171,472
168,885
Exploration and Production and Other
191,572
173,041
148,856
147,457
139,546
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering
136,571
123,218
108,640
111,783
101,338
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes
101,182
94,713
88,400
88,886
84,393
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization
369,790
335,303
306,158
275,660
240,961
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties
-
76,152
449,438
-
-
$
1,384,266
$
1,153,801
$
1,516,433
$
1,181,523
$
1,072,945
Gain on Sale of Assets
12,736
51,066
-
-
-
Operating Income
$
814,516
$
639,924
$
29,858
$
511,809
$
519,723
Other Income (Expense):
Other Income (Deductions) (1)
(1,509)
(15,238)
(17,814)
(15,542)
(21,174)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt
(120,507)
(141,457)
(110,012)
(101,614)
(110,946)
Other Interest Expense
(9,850)
(4,900)
(7,065)
(5,142)
(3,576)
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
682,650
478,329
(105,033)
389,511
384,027
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)
116,629
114,682
18,739
85,221
(7,494)
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock
566,021
363,647
(123,772)
304,290
391,521
EARNINGS REINVESTED IN THE BUSINESS
Balance at Beginning of Year
$
1,191,175
$
991,630
$
1,272,601
$
1,098,000
851,669
1,757,196
1,355,277
1,148,829
1,403,190
1,243,190
Dividends on Common Stock
(170,111)
(164,102)
(156,249)
(148,432)
(144,290)
Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative
Guidance for Hedging
-
-
(950)
-
-
Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative
Guidance for Financial Assets and Liabilities
-
-
-
7,437
-
Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative
Reclassification of Stranded Tax Effects
-
-
-
10,406
-
Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative
-
-
-
Guidance for Stock-Based Compensation
-
-
Balance at End of Year
$
1,587,085
$
1,191,175
$
991,630
$
1,272,601
$
1,098,900
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:
Basic:
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock
$
6.19
$
3.99
$
(1.41)
$
3.53
$
4.56
Diluted:
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock
$
6.15
$
3.97
$
(1.41)
$
3.51
$
4.53
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:
Used in Basic Calculation
91,410,625
91,130,941
87,968,895
86,235,550
85,830,597
Used in Diluted Calculation
92,107,066
91,684,583
87,968,895
86,773,259
86,439,698
Fiscal years 2019 and 2018 reflect the reclassification of non-service pension cost from Operation and Maintenance Expense to Other Income (Deductions).
1
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Year Ended September 30 (Thousands of Dollars)
2022
2021
2020
2019
2018
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock
$
566,021
$
363,647
$
(123,772)
$
304,290
$
391,521
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Before Tax:
Increase (Decrease) in the Funded Status of the Pension and Other
Post-Retirement Benefit Plans
9,561
17,862
(19,214)
(44,089)
6,225
Reclassification Adjustment for Amortization of Prior Year
Funded Status of the Pension and Other Post-Retirement
Benefit Plans
11,054
16,229
15,361
7,332
9,704
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities Available for Sale
Arising During the Period
-
-
-
-
132
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Derivative Financial Instruments
Arising During the Period
(1,050,831)
(665,371)
9,862
79,301
(74,103)
Reclassificaion Adjustment for Realized Gains on
Securities Available for Sale in Net Income
-
-
-
-
(430)
Reclassification Adjustment for Realized (Gains) Losses
on Derivative Financial Instruments in Net Income
882,581
83,711
(93,295)
5,464
1,189
Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative Guidance for Hedging
-
-
1,313
-
-
Reclassification Adjustment for the Cumulative Effect of Adoption of
Authoritative Guidance for Financial Assets and Liabilities
to Earnings Reinvested in the Business
-
-
-
(11,738)
-
Other Post-Retirement Ajustment for Regulatory Proceeding
(7,351)
-
-
-
-
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Before Tax
(154,986)
(547,569)
(85,973)
36,270
(57,283)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to the Increase (Decrease) in
the Funded Status of the Pension and Other Post-Retirement
Benefit Plans
2,169
4,072
(4,357)
(10,473)
1,582
Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit Related
to the Amortization of the Prior Year Funded Status of the
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefit Plans
2,574
3,762
3,566
1,698
2,437
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to Unrealized Gain (Loss)
on Securities Available for Sale Arising During the Period
-
-
-
-
(15)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to Unrealized Gain (Loss)
on Derivative Financial Instruments Arising During the Period
(287,608)
(179,028)
2,578
20,619
(22,547)
Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit (Expense) on Realized
Losses (Gains) from Securities Available for Sale in Net Income
-
-
-
-
(158)
Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
on Realized Losses (Gains) from Derivative Financial
Instruments In Net Income
241,559
22,465
(25,521)
2,726
(955)
Income Tax Benefit (Expense) on Cumulative Effect of Adoption of
Authoritative Guidance for Hedging
-
-
363
-
-
Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit (Expense)
on the Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative Guidance for
Financial Assets and Liabilities to Earnings Reinvested in the Business
-
-
-
(4,301)
-
Reclassification Adjustment for Stranded Tax Effects Related to the
2017 Tax Reform Act to Earnings Reinvested in the Business
-
-
-
10,406
-
Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to Other Post-Retirement Adjustment
for Regulatory Proceeding
(1,544)
-
363
-
-
Income Taxes-Net
(42,850)
(148,729)
(23,371)
20,675
(19,656)
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(112,136)
(398,840)
(62,602)
15,595
(37,627)
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
$
453,885
$
(35,193)
$
(186,374)
$
319,885
$
353,894
2
