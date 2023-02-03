Advanced search
    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:23:30 2023-02-03 pm EST
59.51 USD   +2.63%
12:58pNATIONAL FUEL GAS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
11:00aTranscript : National Fuel Gas Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 03, 2023
CI
02/02National Fuel Gas Fiscal Q1 Earnings, Revenue Rise; Fiscal 2023 EPS Outlook Lowered
MT
National Fuel Gas : 2022 Statistical Report

02/03/2023 | 01:49pm EST
Financial & Statistical Report

2022

National Fuel Gas Company - At A Glance

Upstream Segment

Midstream Segment

Downstream Segment

Seneca Resources

National Fuel Gas Supply

National Fuel Gas

Company, LLC

Corporation

Distribution Corporation

Empire Pipeline, Inc.

National Fuel Gas

Midstream Company, LLC

Upstream Business

Exploration & Production

Seneca Resources Company, LLC explores for, develops and produces natural gas reserves in the Appalachian region of the United States. Seneca's development activities in the Appalachian region are focused primarily in the Marcellus and Utica shares in Pennsylvania, where the company controls approximately 1.2 million net prospective acres. Seneca's operations produced approximately 353 Bcfe in fiscal 2022.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline & Storage

National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc. provide rate-regulated natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and nonaffiliated companies through an integrated system of 2,688 miles of pipeline and 30 underground natural gas storage fields (including three storage fields co-owned with nonaffiliated companies).

Gathering

National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC, through its subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates natural gas pipeline processing facilities in the Appalachian region. As one of the National Fuel Gas system companies, Midstream shares in more than 100 years of experience in transporting natural gas.

Downstream Business

Utility

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation sells or transports natural gas to approximately 754,000 customers through a local distribution system located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

i

Table of Contents

National Fuel Gas Company

Consolidated Statements of Income and Earnings Reinvested in the Business…………………......….……… 1

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income……..……….....…………….….…………………………… 2

Consolidated Balance Sheets……………....….………...……………….…………………………………………… 3-4

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows………………………………………………………………….………… 5

Schedule of Business Segment Information…………...……………....….………...……………….……………… 6-7

Common Stock Data...……………..…...………………………….…..……………………………………………… 8

Research Coverage…………...………………....…….….…………………………………………………………… 8

Selected Financial Ratios & Capitalization Overview…………………….…………...…………………………… 9

Credit Ratings……………………….………….….………………………………….………………………………… 9

Exploration & Production Segment

Seneca Resources Company, LLC

Oil & Gas Production…………...……………...…………….………....….…………………………………………… 10

Oil & Gas Prices……………………………….………..………….…………………...……………………………… 10

Unit Costs ……………………………….………..………….…………………...…………………………………… 10

Oil & Gas Reserves…………………………………….......….………………………….…………………………… 11-12

Pipeline & Storage Segment

National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation/Empire Pipeline, Inc.

Regulatory Overview……………………………………..……………....….………………………………………… 13

Revenues, Volumes and Revenue Rates………………………...………….……………………………………… 14

Transmission & Storage Statistics……………………...……………….…………………………………………… 14

Gathering Segment

National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC

Gathering Statistics……...………………….…………………………………………..………………….…………… 15

Utility Segment

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation

Regulatory Overview……………………………………..……………....….………………………………………… 16

Summary of General Rate Changes…………………………………………………………………………………. 17

Revenues, Volumes and Customers………………………………………………………………………………… 18

Principal Officers………………..…………………...…………………………………………………………………………………………… 19

Board of Directors……………………...….……………………………....…………..……………………………………………………….. 20

Investor Information……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 20

This report is neither a representation nor prospectus with regard to the Company's securities and is not furnished in connection with any proposed sales or offer to sell or buy any stock or securities. Data contained herein with respect to any particular year should be considered in conjunction with the notes and comments appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for that year.

ii

Consolidated Statements of Income and Earnings Reinvested in the Business

(Thousands of Dollars, Except Per Common Share Amounts)

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

INCOME

Operating Revenues

Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues

$

897,916

$

667,549

$

728,336

$

860,985

$

812,474

Exploration and Production and Other Revenues

1,010,629

837,597

611,885

636,528

569,808

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues

277,501

237,513

206,070

195,819

210,386

$

2,186,046

$

1,742,659

$

1,546,291

$

1,693,332

$

1,592,668

Operating Expenses

Purchased Gas

392,093

171,827

233,890

386,265

337,822

Operation and Maintenance: (1)

Utility and Energy Marketing

193,058

179,547

181,051

171,472

168,885

Exploration and Production and Other

191,572

173,041

148,856

147,457

139,546

Pipeline and Storage and Gathering

136,571

123,218

108,640

111,783

101,338

Property, Franchise and Other Taxes

101,182

94,713

88,400

88,886

84,393

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

369,790

335,303

306,158

275,660

240,961

Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties

-

76,152

449,438

-

-

$

1,384,266

$

1,153,801

$

1,516,433

$

1,181,523

$

1,072,945

Gain on Sale of Assets

12,736

51,066

-

-

-

Operating Income

$

814,516

$

639,924

$

29,858

$

511,809

$

519,723

Other Income (Expense):

Other Income (Deductions) (1)

(1,509)

(15,238)

(17,814)

(15,542)

(21,174)

Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt

(120,507)

(141,457)

(110,012)

(101,614)

(110,946)

Other Interest Expense

(9,850)

(4,900)

(7,065)

(5,142)

(3,576)

Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

682,650

478,329

(105,033)

389,511

384,027

Income Tax Expense (Benefit)

116,629

114,682

18,739

85,221

(7,494)

Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock

566,021

363,647

(123,772)

304,290

391,521

EARNINGS REINVESTED IN THE BUSINESS

Balance at Beginning of Year

$

1,191,175

$

991,630

$

1,272,601

$

1,098,000

851,669

1,757,196

1,355,277

1,148,829

1,403,190

1,243,190

Dividends on Common Stock

(170,111)

(164,102)

(156,249)

(148,432)

(144,290)

Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative

Guidance for Hedging

-

-

(950)

-

-

Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative

Guidance for Financial Assets and Liabilities

-

-

-

7,437

-

Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative

Reclassification of Stranded Tax Effects

-

-

-

10,406

-

Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative

-

-

-

Guidance for Stock-Based Compensation

-

-

Balance at End of Year

$

1,587,085

$

1,191,175

$

991,630

$

1,272,601

$

1,098,900

EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE:

Basic:

Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock

$

6.19

$

3.99

$

(1.41)

$

3.53

$

4.56

Diluted:

Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock

$

6.15

$

3.97

$

(1.41)

$

3.51

$

4.53

Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding:

Used in Basic Calculation

91,410,625

91,130,941

87,968,895

86,235,550

85,830,597

Used in Diluted Calculation

92,107,066

91,684,583

87,968,895

86,773,259

86,439,698

  1. Fiscal years 2019 and 2018 reflect the reclassification of non-service pension cost from Operation and Maintenance Expense to Other Income (Deductions).

1

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Year Ended September 30 (Thousands of Dollars)

2022

2021

2020

2019

2018

Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock

$

566,021

$

363,647

$

(123,772)

$

304,290

$

391,521

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Before Tax:

Increase (Decrease) in the Funded Status of the Pension and Other

Post-Retirement Benefit Plans

9,561

17,862

(19,214)

(44,089)

6,225

Reclassification Adjustment for Amortization of Prior Year

Funded Status of the Pension and Other Post-Retirement

Benefit Plans

11,054

16,229

15,361

7,332

9,704

Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities Available for Sale

Arising During the Period

-

-

-

-

132

Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Derivative Financial Instruments

Arising During the Period

(1,050,831)

(665,371)

9,862

79,301

(74,103)

Reclassificaion Adjustment for Realized Gains on

Securities Available for Sale in Net Income

-

-

-

-

(430)

Reclassification Adjustment for Realized (Gains) Losses

on Derivative Financial Instruments in Net Income

882,581

83,711

(93,295)

5,464

1,189

Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative Guidance for Hedging

-

-

1,313

-

-

Reclassification Adjustment for the Cumulative Effect of Adoption of

Authoritative Guidance for Financial Assets and Liabilities

to Earnings Reinvested in the Business

-

-

-

(11,738)

-

Other Post-Retirement Ajustment for Regulatory Proceeding

(7,351)

-

-

-

-

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Before Tax

(154,986)

(547,569)

(85,973)

36,270

(57,283)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to the Increase (Decrease) in

the Funded Status of the Pension and Other Post-Retirement

Benefit Plans

2,169

4,072

(4,357)

(10,473)

1,582

Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit Related

to the Amortization of the Prior Year Funded Status of the

Pension and Other Post-Retirement Benefit Plans

2,574

3,762

3,566

1,698

2,437

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to Unrealized Gain (Loss)

on Securities Available for Sale Arising During the Period

-

-

-

-

(15)

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to Unrealized Gain (Loss)

on Derivative Financial Instruments Arising During the Period

(287,608)

(179,028)

2,578

20,619

(22,547)

Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit (Expense) on Realized

Losses (Gains) from Securities Available for Sale in Net Income

-

-

-

-

(158)

Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

on Realized Losses (Gains) from Derivative Financial

Instruments In Net Income

241,559

22,465

(25,521)

2,726

(955)

Income Tax Benefit (Expense) on Cumulative Effect of Adoption of

Authoritative Guidance for Hedging

-

-

363

-

-

Reclassification Adjustment for Income Tax Benefit (Expense)

on the Cumulative Effect of Adoption of Authoritative Guidance for

Financial Assets and Liabilities to Earnings Reinvested in the Business

-

-

-

(4,301)

-

Reclassification Adjustment for Stranded Tax Effects Related to the

2017 Tax Reform Act to Earnings Reinvested in the Business

-

-

-

10,406

-

Income Tax Expense (Benefit) Related to Other Post-Retirement Adjustment

for Regulatory Proceeding

(1,544)

-

363

-

-

Income Taxes-Net

(42,850)

(148,729)

(23,371)

20,675

(19,656)

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(112,136)

(398,840)

(62,602)

15,595

(37,627)

Comprehensive Income (Loss)

$

453,885

$

(35,193)

$

(186,374)

$

319,885

$

353,894

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 03 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2023 18:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
