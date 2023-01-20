National Fuel Gas : 2023 Proxy Statement and Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
2023
Proxy Statement
and Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on March 9, 2023
National Fuel Gas Company
6363 MAIN STREET WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK 14221
January 20, 2023
Dear Stockholders of National Fuel Gas Company:
Each year, our proxy statement provides you with a brief summary of the Company's recent operations and detailed information relating to the items on the agenda for you to vote on at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As we did last year, our Board of Directors has determined to hold the 2023 Annual Meeting virtually, via a live webcast. The electronic webcast meeting will afford stockholders the same rights and access as if the meeting were held in person, including the ability to vote shares electronically during the meeting.
The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2023, conducted via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NFG2023. The matters on the agenda for the meeting are outlined in the enclosed Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.
At the meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote on four proposals, all as explained in more detail in the proxy statement: (1) the election of seven directors, (2) advisory approval of named executive officer compensation, (3) advisory vote on the frequency of future "say-on-pay" votes; and (4) ratification of the appointment of the Company's independent public accounting firm. Your Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote FOR each of the director nominees, FOR proposals 2 and 4, and FOR the EVERY YEAR option on proposal 3.
So that you may elect Company directors and secure the representation of your interests at the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote your shares. The preferred methods of voting are by telephone, by Quick Response Code ("QR Code") or by Internet as described on the proxy card. These methods are both convenient for you and reduce the expense of soliciting proxies for the Company. If you prefer not to vote by telephone, QR Code or the Internet, please complete, sign and date your proxy card and return it by mail. The Proxies are committed by law to vote your shares as you instruct on the proxy card, by telephone, by QR Code or by Internet.
Your vote is always important. Stockholder voting is the primary means by which stockholders can influence a company's operations and its corporate governance. In fact, stockholders who do vote can influence the outcome of proposals in greater proportion than their percentage share ownership.
Please make your voice heard by voting your shares.
Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, we encourage you to promptly vote your shares in advance of the meeting, by telephone, by QR Code or by Internet, or to complete, sign, date and return your proxy card. If you later wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, you can revoke your proxy by giving written notice to the Secretary of the Annual Meeting and/or the Trustee (as described in the proxy statement), and/or by casting your ballot at the Annual Meeting.
Please review the proxy statement and take advantage of your right to vote.
Sincerely yours,
David P. Bauer
President and Chief Executive Officer
Notice of Annual Meeting of
Stockholders
to be held on March 9, 2023
To the Stockholders of National Fuel Gas Company:
Notice is hereby given that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of National Fuel Gas Company (the "Company") will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2023, conducted via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NFG2023. At the meeting, action will be taken with respect to:
The election of seven directors to hold office for one-year terms, as provided in the attached proxy statement and until their respective successors have been elected and qualified;
Advisory approval of named executive officer compensation;
An advisory vote on the frequency of future "say-on-pay" votes;
Ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal 2023;
and such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Stockholders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2023, will be entitled to vote at the meeting.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Sarah J. Mugel
General Counsel, Secretary and Corporate
Responsibility Officer
January 20, 2023
Attending the Annual Meeting
National Fuel Gas Company is holding the Annual Meeting in a virtual meeting format only, conducted via live webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.
Please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NFG2023in order to attend and to participate in the virtual meeting, where you will be prompted to enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card or your voting instruction form provided by your broker, bank, or other nominee.
If you receive your Annual Meeting materials electronically and wish to attend the virtual meeting, please follow the instructions provided online for attendance. Once you have joined the virtual meeting, you may vote your shares electronically during the meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website, although we encourage you to vote in advance of the meeting. Only stockholders or their valid proxy holders may participate in the meeting. If you plan on attending the virtual meeting, we encourage you to allow ample time to log in online and recommend that you do so fifteen minutes before the meeting start time to ensure that you are logged in when the meeting begins.
Your Vote is Important
Please vote by telephone, by QR Code or by Internet.
Whether or not you plan to attend the meeting, and whatever the number of shares you own, please vote your shares by telephone, by QR Code or by Internet as described in the proxy/voting instruction card and reduce National Fuel Gas Company's expense in soliciting proxies. Alternatively, you may complete, sign, date and promptly return the proxy/voting instruction card by mail.
Why Your Vote is Important
Who is asking for my vote and why am I receiving this document?
The Board of Directors asks that you vote on the matters listed in the Notice of Annual Meeting, which are more fully described in this proxy statement. This proxy statement is a document that Securities and Exchange Commission regulations require we give you when we ask you to sign a proxy designating individuals to vote on your behalf. A proxy, if duly executed and not revoked, will be voted and, if it contains any specific instructions, will be voted in accordance with those instructions.
How many shares are not voted at the Annual Meeting on non-routine matters (proposals other than the ratification of accountant)?
At recent Annual Meetings, approximately 11% to 19% of our shares have not been voted on non-routine matters. IF YOU HOLD YOUR SHARES AT A BROKERAGE FIRM, YOU MUST TELL YOUR BROKER HOW TO VOTE YOUR SHARES.Since 2010, brokers have not been able to vote customer shares on non-routine matters. Stockholder voting is the primary means by which stockholders can influence a company's operations and its corporate governance, so your vote is important.
How can I vote?
To reduce costs and conserve resources, we send some of our stockholders a notice advising them that our materials for this meeting are available on the Internet. The notice contains instructions to (i) electronically access the materials; (ii) vote via the Internet; and (iii) request a paper copy of the materials by mail, if desired. Other stockholders have received our proxy materials by U.S. mail. In either case, there are four ways to vote by proxy:
Vote by Phone by calling1-800-690-6903: You will need information from your proxy card to vote; have it available and follow the instructions provided.
Vote by scanning the Quick Response Code ("QR Code") on the proxy card: By accessing the QR site through the proxy card you can vote your shares.
Vote by Internet by going to www.proxyvote.com: You will need information from your proxy card to vote; have it available and follow the instructions provided.
Vote by Mail: Complete and return the proxy card in the prepaid and addressed envelope.
You may also vote at the Annual Meeting. However, if you are the beneficial owner of the shares, you must obtain a legal proxy from the stockholder of record, usually your bank or broker. A legal proxy identifies you, states the number of shares you own, and gives you the right to vote those shares. Without a legal proxy we cannot identify you as the owner and will not know how many shares you have to vote.
To attend and vote at the Annual Meeting, you will need the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card or your voting instruction form provided by your broker, bank, or other nominee.
Please visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NFG2023on the date and at the time specified in the Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders. You will be prompted to enter your 16-digit control number to attend the meeting.
Table of Contents
Proxy Statement Overview &
Fiscal 2022 Summary
General Information
PROPOSAL 1. Election of Directors
Nominees for Election as Directors at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Continuing Directors Whose Terms Expire in 2024
Corporate Governance
Diversity
Director Independence
Board Leadership Structure
Annual Meeting Attendance
Meetings of the Board of Directors
and Standing Committees
Method of Evaluating Board and
Committee Effectiveness
Process for Nominating Directors
Charitable Contributions by Company
Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation
Risk Oversight
Related Person Transactions
Code of Ethics
Director Compensation
Director Compensation Table - Fiscal 2022
Audit Fees
1
Executive Compensation
40
Compensation Committee Report
40
11
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
40
Fiscal 2022 Summary Compensation Table
57
14
Grants of Plan-Based Awards in Fiscal 2022
59
15
Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal 2022 Year-End
60
Option Exercises and Stock Vested in Fiscal 2022
62
23
Fiscal 2022 Pension Benefits
62
27 Fiscal 2022 Nonqualified Defined Contribution and
27
Other Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Plans
64
Fiscal 2022 Potential Payments Upon Termination
27
or Change in Control
65
27
CEO Pay Ratio
70
28
Executive Officer and Director Hedging
70
28 PROPOSAL 2. Advisory Approval of
Named Executive Officer Compensation
71
30
PROPOSAL 3. Advisory Vote on Frequency
30
of Future "Say-on-Pay" Votes
72
30
PROPOSAL 4. Ratification of
30 Appointment of Independent
30
Registered Public Accounting Firm
73
31 Important Notice Regarding
31
Delivery of Stockholder Documents
74
32
Proposals of Security Holders
75
for the 2024 Annual Meeting
33
Other Business
76
34
Where You Can Find Additional Information
77
Audit Committee Report
Security Ownership of Certain Beneficial Owners and Management
Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports
Equity Compensation Plan
35
37
38
Your Vote is Important!
Please vote by phone, by QR Code or by
Internet, or complete, sign, date and
return your proxy card.
Information
39
National Fuel Gas Company |2023 PROXY STATEMENT
i
