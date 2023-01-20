National Fuel Gas : 2023 Proxy Statement and Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

National Fuel Gas Company

6363 MAIN STREET WILLIAMSVILLE, NEW YORK 14221

January 20, 2023

Dear Stockholders of National Fuel Gas Company:

Each year, our proxy statement provides you with a brief summary of the Company's recent operations and detailed information relating to the items on the agenda for you to vote on at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. As we did last year, our Board of Directors has determined to hold the 2023 Annual Meeting virtually, via a live webcast. The electronic webcast meeting will afford stockholders the same rights and access as if the meeting were held in person, including the ability to vote shares electronically during the meeting.

The meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 9, 2023, conducted via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NFG2023. The matters on the agenda for the meeting are outlined in the enclosed Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

At the meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote on four proposals, all as explained in more detail in the proxy statement: (1) the election of seven directors, (2) advisory approval of named executive officer compensation, (3) advisory vote on the frequency of future "say-on-pay" votes; and (4) ratification of the appointment of the Company's independent public accounting firm. Your Board of Directors unanimously recommends that you vote FOR each of the director nominees, FOR proposals 2 and 4, and FOR the EVERY YEAR option on proposal 3.

So that you may elect Company directors and secure the representation of your interests at the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote your shares. The preferred methods of voting are by telephone, by Quick Response Code ("QR Code") or by Internet as described on the proxy card. These methods are both convenient for you and reduce the expense of soliciting proxies for the Company. If you prefer not to vote by telephone, QR Code or the Internet, please complete, sign and date your proxy card and return it by mail. The Proxies are committed by law to vote your shares as you instruct on the proxy card, by telephone, by QR Code or by Internet.

Your vote is always important. Stockholder voting is the primary means by which stockholders can influence a company's operations and its corporate governance. In fact, stockholders who do vote can influence the outcome of proposals in greater proportion than their percentage share ownership.

Please make your voice heard by voting your shares.

Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting virtually, we encourage you to promptly vote your shares in advance of the meeting, by telephone, by QR Code or by Internet, or to complete, sign, date and return your proxy card. If you later wish to vote at the Annual Meeting, you can revoke your proxy by giving written notice to the Secretary of the Annual Meeting and/or the Trustee (as described in the proxy statement), and/or by casting your ballot at the Annual Meeting.

Please review the proxy statement and take advantage of your right to vote.

Sincerely yours,

David P. Bauer

President and Chief Executive Officer