National Fuel Gas : Announces Management Promotions

National Fuel Gas Company recently announced the following promotions, effective Oct. 1, 2021.

Michael Colpoys is now Senior Vice President for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation with oversight for all utility field operations in New York and Pennsylvania. In addition, he will over see the corporate Security Department and Pennsylvania-statewide Government Affairs Department. Colpoys started his career in 1987 as a Management Trainee and was promoted to Junior Engineer in 1988. In the following years, he was promoted numerous times, advancing to Assistant Vice President of Distribution Corporation in 2009 and then to Vice President in 2015 of National Fuel Gas Midstream Company where he oversaw the development, construction, and operation of the company's expanding gathering pipelines. In 2016, he was named Vice President of Distribution Corporation. Colpoys received a Bachelor of Science from Clarkson University and a Master of Business Administration from Behrend College at Pennsylvania State University. He currently resides in Erie, Pa.

Joseph N. Del Vecchio is now Senior Vice President of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and is responsible for Field Operations and the Engineering Services Department for Supply Corporation, National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, and National Fuel Gas Midstream Company. DelVecchio began his career with the Company as a law clerk in 1995 and was hired as an Attorney for Distribution Corporation in 1998. Throughout the years, his responsibilities increased as he worked in Distribution's Legal and Risk Management departments. In 2007, he was promoted to Assistant Vice President and then to Vice President of National Fuel Resources, Inc. He transitioned back to the Distribution Corporation in 2015 as Vice President and Chief Regulatory Counsel. DelVecchio holds bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering as well as a law degree from the State University at New York at Buffalo. He currently resides in East Aurora, N.Y.

Matthew Frank is now Vice President of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and is responsible for the Interstate Marketing, Gas Supply, Gas Measurement, SCADA, Gas Control, and Gas Accounting departments. He joined the Company in 2001 as an Engineer Trainee with numerous engineering positions, leading to his promotion to Assistant Vice President in 2019 within Distribution Corporation. He moved to Supply Corporation in May 2021. Frank holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Rochester and a Master of Business Administration from the University at Buffalo. He currently resides in Amherst, N.Y.

Amy Shiley is now Vice President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation and is responsible for the Human Resources and Payroll departments, as well as labor relations for Distribution Corporation and National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation in New York and Pennsylvania. She joined the Company in 1991 as a Management Trainee and has received numerous appointments throughout her tenure, including being promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2018. Shiley holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Syracuse University and a Master of Science in industrial psychology from RPI. She currently resides in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Craig Swiech is now Vice President for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation with responsibility for the day-to-day management of New York Utility field operations as well as serving as Chief Negotiator with responsibility, along with Human Resources, for labor relations. He joined the Company in 1993 as a Management Trainee, working in various departments, and was named Superintendent of New York Utility Operations in 2007. He was promoted to Assistant Vice President in 2017. Swiech holds a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from Clarkson University and resides in Williamsville, N.Y.

William Snyder is now Assistant Vice President for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation and is responsible for the Utility's construction and customer service, including meter reading and new services throughout the New York service territory. He joined National Fuel in 2001 after several years in the private sector and has received numerous title changes and responsibility increases, including District Manager and Senior District Manager. He was promoted to Superintendent in 2017. Snyder holds an Associate of Applied Science in construction technology and a Bachelor of Science in construction technology from Alfred State College. He currently resides in East Concord, N.Y.

Brian Welsch, CPA, is now Assistant Vice President of National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation within the Rates & Regulatory Affairs Department. He joined the Company in 2008 as a Financial Auditor after spending several years in public accounting. He was named Director of Investor Relations for the Company in 2015. In 2020, he moved to the Rates & Regulatory Affairs Department and was promoted to General Manager in 2021. He is responsible for both New York and Pennsylvania rate matters, regulatory audits, and market planning and forecasting. Welsch holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Loyola University Chicago and a Master of Science in accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He currently resides in Amherst, N.Y.