Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Fuel Gas Company    NFG

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Fuel Gas Company Names Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer

12/15/2020 | 04:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel or the Company) (NYSE: NFG) announced that Ronald C. Kraemer, President of National Fuel’s pipeline and storage operations, has been named Chief Operating Officer (COO) of National Fuel, effective March 1, 2021. Kraemer will succeed John R. Pustulka in the role following Pustulka’s intended retirement in March, after 47 years with the energy company.

“Throughout Ron’s extensive career he has been involved in all aspects of the development and expansion of National Fuel’s gathering and interstate pipeline and storage systems,” said David P. Bauer, CEO and President of National Fuel. “He has helped to steer our long-term development plans with his in-depth knowledge and operational experience with the Company’s Appalachian assets and will continue our path of substantial, appropriately paced infrastructure investment and modernization for the future.”

Kraemer will retain both of his existing corporate roles as President of National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation and President of Empire Pipeline, Inc., with responsibilities for the Company’s interstate pipeline and storage subsidiaries. The COO appointment will add various enterprise-wide operational responsibilities to his duties.

Kraemer joined National Fuel in 1978 as a Management Trainee. Throughout his career, he has been employed by various subsidiaries of National Fuel, including National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, Horizon Energy Development, and the two pipeline subsidiaries, holding numerous management and executive-level positions in engineering, operations, marketing, business development, and international business development. These companies represent a cross-section of the energy industry including utility, interstate pipeline and storage, international power, and natural gas project development. Before his 2019 appointment to President, Ron was Senior Vice President of Supply Corporation and President of Empire Pipeline. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University at Buffalo.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce36d405-2e39-43b6-9234-1a59bfa43aec


Analyst Contact: Kenneth Webster | 716-857-7067
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

Primary Logo

Ronald C. Kraemer

National Fuel Gas Company Names Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer

© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
04:24pNATIONAL FUEL GAS : Names Ronald Kraemer COO
MT
04:15pNational Fuel Gas Company Names Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
GL
12/14INSIDER TRENDS : National Fuel Gas Insider Awarded Shares Portion of Which is So..
MT
12/14INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at National Fuel Gas Receives Shares Award Sells Portio..
MT
12/14INSIDER TRENDS : National Fuel Gas Insider Receives Stock Award Uses Portion to ..
MT
12/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.445 a Share, Payable Jan...
MT
12/11NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
12/10Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on National Fuel Gas to $43 From $45.50; N..
MT
11/20NATIONAL FUEL GAS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
11/18NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 097 M - -
Net income 2021 348 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 3 875 M 3 875 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
EV / Sales 2022 3,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 162
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 50,83 $
Last Close Price 42,60 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David F. Smith Chairman
John R. Pustulka Chief Operating Officer
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY-6.48%3 875
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-13.35%22 638
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED0.86%19 802
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-11.43%12 527
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-11.94%9 898
APA GROUP-7.66%9 112
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ