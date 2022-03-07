Log in
    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
National Fuel Gas Company Releases Inaugural Climate Report

03/07/2022 | 10:01am EST
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel or the Company) released its 2022 Climate Report (Report), broadening the Company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) disclosures. In line with identified stakeholder priorities, the Report supports the Company’s climate-risk disclosures with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) framework.

National Fuel continues to take important steps to position its business to play a meaningful role in a lower carbon economy. This Report describes many of those efforts, highlighting the resilience of its operations to potential risks associated with climate change, and identifying opportunities to further participate in the ongoing energy transition.

“As we look to the future, it’s clear that natural gas will play an important role in meeting the world’s energy needs and will remain a critical part of the energy solution,” said David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company. “As this report describes, our assets and operations are expected to be resilient to climate risk and will provide a strong foundation for the Company’s long-term role in the energy complex. Our approach to addressing climate change and reducing our carbon footprint is threefold: reduce emissions, advance energy conservation, and embrace technology and the development of low- and zero-carbon fuels.”

Climate risk reporting is an evolving practice and National Fuel is committed to continuous improvement of its analytical methods, public reporting and stakeholder engagement. This Report addresses National Fuel’s Upstream, Midstream, and Downstream operations and is available at www.nationalfuel.com/corporate/reports-and-resources.

About National Fuel Gas Company: National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


