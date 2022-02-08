National Fuel Gas : Foundation Announces $220,000 in Grants to Community Nonprofits

The board of directors of the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation (Foundation), the charitable giving arm of National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel), recently held its quarterly meeting and approved Foundation grants totaling $220,000.

According to David P. Bauer, Foundation President and President and CEO of National Fuel, our Foundation is committed to initiatives that uphold safe and healthy communities across our service territory, evidenced by our recent grant recipients.

"We are extremely proud of our ongoing support of the American Red Cross. Their numerous public safety efforts coupled with expert and compassionate disaster response makes them a vital and worthy organization," Bauer said.

Grants were awarded to the Western New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania and Mid Central Pennsylvania American Red Cross chapters.

In addition, the board approved grant requests for the following nonprofits that help underserved populations as well as advance healthcare and veteran services.

In New York:

Buffalo City Mission

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center

Veterans One-stop Center of WNY

In Pennsylvania:

John F. Kennedy Center

The National Fuel Gas Company Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation funded entirely by National Fuel through shareholder funds to better establish National Fuel's commitment to the community. Foundation focus areas include the underserved/economically disadvantaged, education, community vitality/economic impact, and veteran services.