    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
  Report
National Fuel Gas : Foundation Announces $220,000 in Grants to Community Nonprofits

02/08/2022 | 03:42pm EST
The board of directors of the National Fuel Gas Company Foundation (Foundation), the charitable giving arm of National Fuel Gas Company (National Fuel), recently held its quarterly meeting and approved Foundation grants totaling $220,000.

According to David P. Bauer, Foundation President and President and CEO of National Fuel, our Foundation is committed to initiatives that uphold safe and healthy communities across our service territory, evidenced by our recent grant recipients.

"We are extremely proud of our ongoing support of the American Red Cross. Their numerous public safety efforts coupled with expert and compassionate disaster response makes them a vital and worthy organization," Bauer said.

Grants were awarded to the Western New York, Northwestern Pennsylvania and Mid Central Pennsylvania American Red Cross chapters.

In addition, the board approved grant requests for the following nonprofits that help underserved populations as well as advance healthcare and veteran services.

In New York:

  • Buffalo City Mission
  • Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
  • Veterans One-stop Center of WNY

In Pennsylvania:

  • John F. Kennedy Center

The National Fuel Gas Company Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private foundation funded entirely by National Fuel through shareholder funds to better establish National Fuel's commitment to the community. Foundation focus areas include the underserved/economically disadvantaged, education, community vitality/economic impact, and veteran services.

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 20:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 165 M - -
Net income 2022 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 632 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,1x
Yield 2022 3,07%
Capitalization 5 443 M 5 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 2 188
Free-Float 98,4%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 59,52 $
Average target price 63,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY-6.91%5 443
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-3.67%30 285
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION0.94%14 059
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.40%9 282
GAIL INDIA LIMITED14.74%8 816
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD11.49%8 783