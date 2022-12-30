National Fuel Gas : Projects Lower Gas Supply Costs for Pennsylvania Customers Next Winter

National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (National Fuel) has submitted its annual Purchased Gas Cost filing as required by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC). The filing includes a projection of the cost of gas supplies that the Company expects to purchase and deliver to customers from Aug. 1, 2023, through July 31, 2024. Next year, National Fuel is projecting a decrease in overall gas supply charges totaling approximately $285.08 per year. If approved as filed, the monthly bill for a typical residential customer starting in August 2023 would decrease from $104.91 to $81.15 per month or by 22.65%.

The primary reason for this forecasted decrease in gas supply charges is that costs associated with the purchase and transmission of natural gas are projected to be lower than those reflected in current rates.

Customers are advised that this forecast is for prices to be experienced next winter (2023-2024) and must be thoroughly reviewed and approved by the PUC before becoming effective. Additionally, upon approval, pricing will be adjusted quarterly to reflect current market prices.

National Fuel is required by law to shop for the most reasonably priced gas while still maintaining an adequate supply for approximately 214,000 Pennsylvania customers. As market prices fluctuate, National Fuel is required to pass those changes to customers, without any mark-up or discount.

Winter weather and colder temperatures can result in bills that present a hardship for some customers. Customers having trouble paying bills should call National Fuel Customer Service, 1-800-365-3234, to discuss payment assistance programs.

As always, if you Smell Gas, Leave Fast: if a rotten-egg natural gas odor is present, leave the premises immediately and call National Fuel's emergency line, 1-800-444-3130, from a different location. If you smell an odor of gas outdoors, leave the area immediately, call National Fuel's emergency number and provide the address nearest to the site of the odor. To learn more about natural gas safety, visit www.nationalfuel.com/utility/gas-safety/.