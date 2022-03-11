Log in
    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
National Fuel Gas : Up To $10,000 In Utility Payment Assistance Will Expire March 15th

03/11/2022 | 11:30am EST
Winter utility bills this season are noticeably higher in comparison to the past few years. Several factors are the cause including a colder-than-normal January with customers turning up thermostats. Cost of the natural gas commodity is at the highest price in recent years. And with the COVID Pandemic not losing its grip, many people continue to work remotely and spend much more time in their homes without turning the heat down or lights off.

To help those struggling to pay utility bills, an incredible one-time Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP)Regular Arrears Supplement (RAS) benefit is available to pay up to $10,000 in gas and/or electric balances for low-income households in New York state that are in collections or otherwise facing disconnection or termination of service. This benefit launched in September 2021 and will expire on March 15th.

Administered through the local Departments of Social Services, this RAS benefit will pay the entire current balance (including arrears) up to $10,000 at the time the HEAP Regular benefit is authorized. The RAS Benefit is available to customers who are eligible for HEAP and are behind on their heating bills. Customers are encouraged to contact 877.443.2743 or go online to www.heaphelps.com today.

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 16:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
