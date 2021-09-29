National Fuel Gas : You Could Be Eligible to Receive Up to $10,000 to Help with Your Energy Bill

An incredible one-time Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefit is now available to pay up to $10,000 in gas and/or electric arrears for low-income households in New York state that are in collections or otherwise facing disconnection or termination of service.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that $150 Million in Regular Arrears Supplement (RAS) funds - secured through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 - will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the limited funds are exhausted or program expiration on Sept. 30, 2022.

Administered through the local Departments of Social Services, this new RAS benefit will pay the entire current balance (including arrears) up to $10,000 at the time the HEAP Regular benefit is authorized.

The RAS Benefit is available to customers who are eligible for HEAP and are behind on their heating bills. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Department of Social Services for more information. A list of local offices by county can be found here.