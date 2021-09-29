Log in
    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
National Fuel Gas : You Could Be Eligible to Receive Up to $10,000 to Help with Your Energy Bill

09/29/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
An incredible one-time Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) benefit is now available to pay up to $10,000 in gas and/or electric arrears for low-income households in New York state that are in collections or otherwise facing disconnection or termination of service.

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced that $150 Million in Regular Arrears Supplement (RAS) funds - secured through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 - will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until the limited funds are exhausted or program expiration on Sept. 30, 2022.

Administered through the local Departments of Social Services, this new RAS benefit will pay the entire current balance (including arrears) up to $10,000 at the time the HEAP Regular benefit is authorized.

The RAS Benefit is available to customers who are eligible for HEAP and are behind on their heating bills. Customers are encouraged to contact their local Department of Social Services for more information. A list of local offices by county can be found here.

Disclaimer

National Fuel Gas Co. published this content on 29 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2021 20:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Managers and Directors
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith Chairman
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
