    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:06 2022-06-15 am EDT
68.92 USD   +1.57%
06/10Raymond James Adjusts Price Target on National Fuel Gas Co. to $86 From $76, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/06NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/06TRANSCRIPT : National Fuel Gas Company, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, May 06, 2022
CI
National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 52nd Consecutive Year

06/15/2022 | 09:57am EDT
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NFG) Board of Directors approved an increase in the dividend on the Company’s common stock, continuing its long-history of growing dividend payments. The Company has paid dividends for 120 consecutive years and has increased its annual dividend for 52 straight years. The quarterly dividend rate of 45.5 cents per share, as approved in June 2021, is being increased to 47.5 cents per share for an annual rate of $1.90 per share, which is an increase of 4.4%.

This dividend is payable July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2022. The Company has approximately 91.5 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 250 M - -
Net income 2022 532 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 545 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,5x
Yield 2022 2,69%
Capitalization 6 205 M 6 205 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 2 188
Free-Float 98,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 67,85 $
Average target price 77,20 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY6.12%6 205
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.-5.45%27 099
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION2.14%14 672
APA GROUP14.31%9 349
TOKYO GAS CO., LTD31.13%8 817
GAIL INDIA LIMITED13.74%8 364