National Fuel Gas Company

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fuel Receives Approval to Commence Construction of FM100 Project

02/23/2021 | 10:09am EST
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) (“National Fuel” or “Company”) announced today that its subsidiary, National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corp.”), received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to commence construction of its FM100 expansion and modernization project (“FM100 Project”). Supply Corp. expects to begin preliminary construction activities by early March and continues to target a late calendar 2021 in-service date.

“The FM100 project is yet another example of the value of National Fuel’s integrated, diversified business model, driving significant expected growth in our upstream and midstream businesses,” said David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel. “This approximately $280-million investment is expected to add $50 million of incremental annual revenue for our rate-regulated Pipeline & Storage business while facilitating access to premium east coast natural gas markets for our upstream business and substantial growth in our wholly-owned gathering business. Moreover, in line with our ongoing focus on greenhouse gas emissions, the Project includes commitments to install best-in-class emissions controls, including the use of vent gas recovery systems at two new compressor stations, which are expected to limit the carbon footprint from our growing operations.”

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas and oil assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com


Analyst Contact: Kenneth Webster | 716-857-7067
Media Contact: Karen Merkel | 716-857-7654

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 019 M - -
Net income 2021 327 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 657 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 4 101 M 4 101 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,35x
EV / Sales 2022 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 2 162
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,17 $
Last Close Price 44,99 $
Spread / Highest target 28,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith Chairman
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
John R. Pustulka Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY10.53%4 101
NATURGY ENERGY GROUP, S.A.8.28%23 962
CHINA GAS HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.60%20 167
ATMOS ENERGY CORPORATION-6.31%11 459
TOKYO GAS CO.,LTD.-2.98%9 710
GAIL INDIA LIMITED15.86%8 885
