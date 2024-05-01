WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the second quarter of its 2024 fiscal year and for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

FISCAL 2024 SECOND QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net income of $166.3 million, or $1.80 per share, compared to GAAP net income of $140.9 million, or $1.53 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 18% per share.
  • Adjusted operating results of $165.3 million, or $1.79 per share, compared to $141.8 million, or $1.54 per share, in the prior year, an increase of 16% per share (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2).
  • Pipeline and Storage segment revenue was up $12.9 million, or 14%, from the prior year, primarily due to the resolution of the National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) rate proceeding, which is expected to increase annual revenues by $56 million.
  • Exploration and Production segment produced 103 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 10% from the prior year, driven by strong operational execution, particularly in the highly productive Eastern Development Area (“EDA”).
  • Gathering segment revenue increased $7.0 million, or 12%, from the prior year, primarily as a result of a 15% increase in throughput, driven by both Seneca Resources and third-party producers.
  • Utility segment earnings increased by $13.0 million, or 41%, from the prior year largely due to an increase in base rate delivery revenues from our 2023 Pennsylvania jurisdiction rate case settlement.
  • Company is revising its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance to a range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share, excluding items impacting comparability, while lowering capital expenditure guidance to a range of $885 to $980 million.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel had an excellent second quarter with adjusted operating results increasing 16% compared to the prior year. Leading the way was strong performance from our regulated businesses, which collectively delivered earnings growth of 36%, primarily driven by the completion of rate proceedings in our FERC-regulated Supply Corporation and the Pennsylvania jurisdiction of our Utility business.

“Operationally, we continue to execute on strategic objectives across our asset base. Of note, the ongoing transition to the EDA is exceeding expectations and was the main driver behind the double-digit growth in Seneca’s production and Gathering business throughput. While lower natural gas prices were a headwind compared to last year’s second quarter, our disciplined hedging program mitigated a majority of the commodity price impacts.

“Looking ahead, the underlying strength of each of our businesses, and our commitment to hedging through the cycles, provide confidence in our long-term outlook for the Company. This outlook supports our long-standing commitment to shareholder returns, which was further enhanced in the second quarter with the commencement of a new $200 million share buyback program. Together, our outlook for growth and commitment to returning capital to shareholders position the Company to create value in the coming years.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
(in thousands except per share amounts) 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Reported GAAP Earnings$166,272  $140,880  $299,292  $310,570 
Items impacting comparability:       
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (E&P) (536)  2,471   3,662   2,273 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 147   (677)  (1,004)  (623)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (769)  (1,068)  (1,818)  (1,278)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 162   224   382   268 
Adjusted Operating Results$165,276  $141,830  $300,514  $311,210 
        
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share$1.80  $1.53  $3.24  $3.37 
Items impacting comparability:       
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (E&P)    0.02   0.03   0.02 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.02)  (0.01)
Rounding          (0.01)
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share$1.79  $1.54  $3.25  $3.37 


FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2024 earnings guidance to reflect the results of the second quarter along with updated forecast assumptions and projections. The Company is now projecting that earnings, excluding anticipated non-cash ceiling test impairment charges and other items impacting comparability, will be within the range of $4.75 to $5.05 per share, a decrease of $0.15 per share from the midpoint of the Company’s prior guidance range. The decrease from the Company’s prior earnings guidance primarily reflects the full year impact of lower natural gas prices and price-related production curtailments at Seneca during the second quarter, partially offset by an increase in revenue in the Pipeline and Storage segment.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $2.00 per MMBtu for the remainder of fiscal 2024, a decrease of $0.40 per MMBtu. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated natural gas price projections approximate the current NYMEX forward curve and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts. Given the Company's price projections, we expect to experience a ceiling test impairment in each of the two remaining quarters of fiscal 2024.

The Exploration and Production segment’s fiscal 2024 net production is now expected to be in the range of 390 to 405 Bcf, which reflects the impacts of approximately 5 Bcf of price-related curtailments due to low in-basin pricing during the second quarter. This guidance range does not incorporate any additional price-related curtailments over the remainder of the fiscal year. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for approximately 95% of its projected remaining fiscal 2024 natural gas production, significantly limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 74% of expected remaining production is either matched by a financial hedge or was entered into at a fixed price.

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s revenues are now expected to be in the range of $400 to $420 million, a $10 million increase at the midpoint. The increase is attributable to several factors, including the settlement of the Supply Corporation rate case.

The Company’s consolidated capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of $885 to $980 million, a $10 million decrease at the midpoint. During the first half of the fiscal year, the Company operated a two-rig program with a dedicated completion crew, while also periodically utilizing a top-hole rig. As previously planned, the Company dropped a rig at the end of the second quarter and expects to maintain a reduced activity level for the balance of the fiscal year.

The Company’s other guidance assumptions are outlined in the table on page 7.

DISCUSSION OF SECOND QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 8 and 9 of this report (earnings drivers for the six months ended March 31, 2024 are summarized on pages 10 and 11). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC (“Seneca”). Seneca explores for, develops and produces primarily natural gas reserves in Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2024   2023 Variance
GAAP Earnings$62,065  $60,982 $1,083 
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax (389)  1,794  (2,183)
Adjusted Operating Results$61,676  $62,776 $(1,100)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$172,068  $154,574 $17,494 


Seneca’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $1.1 million versus the prior year. Higher natural gas production, lower per unit lease operating and transportation expense (“LOE”), and lower other taxes were partially offset by lower realized natural gas prices, and increases in per unit depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) and interest expenses.

The GAAP earnings increase also includes an unrealized gain of $0.5 million ($0.4 million after-tax) recognized during the current-year second quarter related to an increase in the fair value of contingent consideration Seneca received in connection with the June 2022 divestiture of its California assets. In the prior year's second quarter, Seneca recorded an unrealized loss of $2.5 million ($1.8 million after-tax) on that contingent consideration. Excluding these unrealized gains and losses, Seneca's adjusted operating results decreased $1.1 million.

During the second quarter, Seneca produced 102.9 Bcf of natural gas, an increase of 9.6 Bcf, or 10%, from the prior year, despite the impact of approximately 5 Bcf of price-related curtailments due to low in-basin pricing. The increase in production was largely due to production from new Marcellus and Utica wells in Seneca's EDA.

Seneca’s average realized natural gas price, after the impact of hedging and transportation costs, was $2.56 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.02 per Mcf from the prior year. Pre-hedging realized natural gas prices decreased 29% from the prior year; however, Seneca’s hedging portfolio, which experienced a gain of $0.58 per Mcf during the quarter, mitigated a significant portion of this impact.

On a per unit basis, LOE was $0.68 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.03 per Mcf from the prior year. On an absolute basis, LOE increased $3.9 million primarily due to higher transportation and gathering costs as a result of increased production, partially offset by a decrease in water management costs. LOE included $58.1 million for gathering and compression services from the Company's Gathering segment to connect Seneca’s production to sales points along interstate pipelines.

DD&A expense was $0.71 per Mcf, an increase of $0.08 per Mcf from the prior year. Absolute DD&A expense increased $14.8 million due to higher natural gas production and a higher per unit DD&A rate. The higher per unit rate was driven by an increase in Seneca's full cost pool due to a combination of higher capitalized costs and an increase in estimated future development costs related to proved undeveloped wells.

Other taxes decreased $1.6 million largely as a result of lower Impact Fees in Pennsylvania due to the decline in NYMEX natural gas prices.

Interest expense increased $2.9 million primarily due to a higher average amount of net borrowings combined with higher average interest rates.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by Supply Corporation and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2024  2023 Variance
GAAP Earnings$30,737 $23,858 $6,879
      
Adjusted EBITDA$70,033 $58,926 $11,107


The Pipeline and Storage segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $6.9 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partly offset by higher operation and maintenance (“O&M”) and DD&A expenses.

The increase in operating revenues of $12.9 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation’s transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2024, in accordance with the approved interim rates in connection with its rate case settlement, which is pending final Federal Energy Regulatory Commission approval. In addition, Supply Corporation recorded a final true-up adjustment to a surcharge for pipeline safety and greenhouse gas costs that concluded with the effective date of its rate increase, reflective of investments made in those areas.

O&M expense increased $1.8 million primarily due to an increase in personnel costs and compressor maintenance costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.8 million was attributable to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which delivers Seneca and other non-affiliated Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2024  2023 Variance
GAAP Earnings$28,706 $24,334 $4,372
      
Adjusted EBITDA$53,103 $46,263 $6,840


The Gathering segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $4.4 million versus the prior year primarily due to higher operating revenues, partly offset by higher DD&A expense. Operating revenues increased $7.0 million, or 12%, which was the result of a $4.8 million increase in revenue from Seneca and a $2.2 million increase in revenue from non-affiliated parties. DD&A expense increased $0.7 million primarily due to higher average depreciable plant in service compared to the prior year.

Downstream Business

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 March 31,
(in thousands) 2024  2023 Variance
GAAP Earnings$44,739 $31,720 $13,019
      
Adjusted EBITDA$78,326 $65,820 $12,506


The Utility segment’s second quarter GAAP earnings increased $13.0 million versus the prior year due to higher customer margins (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), lower interest expense and a lower effective income tax rate, partially offset by an increase in O&M expense.

The $14.4 million increase in customer margin for the quarter was primarily due to the impact of the base rate increase in Distribution's Pennsylvania jurisdiction. Last year, the Company received approval for a $23 million annual rate increase that went into effect in August 2023 and the ability to implement a weather normalization adjustment (“WNA”), which serves to help mitigate the impact of temperature fluctuations on usage and margin revenues (subject to a 3% deadband). Despite lower usage due to warmer weather, the Company recovered approximately $4.6 million from the Pennsylvania WNA mechanism in the current quarter. Distribution continues to benefit from a WNA mechanism in its New York jurisdiction, which helped to mitigate the impact of warmer weather on margins in the current and prior year quarters. Higher revenues from the Company’s system modernization tracking mechanisms in its New York service territory also contributed to the increase.

O&M expense increased by $2.9 million, primarily driven by higher personnel costs. These increases were partially offset by a decline in the accrual for uncollectible accounts due to a decrease in the natural gas commodity component of customer bills.

Interest expense declined $1.2 million primarily due to lower average amount of net borrowings, partially offset by higher average interest rates.

The reduction in the Utility segment's effective income tax rate was primarily driven by an increase in tax deductions related to certain repairs and maintenance expenditures as a result of updated IRS guidance published in 2023.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated combined earnings of less than $0.1 million in the current-year second quarter, which was essentially flat compared to a combined net loss of less than $0.1 million in the prior-year second quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.

   
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2024. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

The revised earnings guidance range does not include the impact of certain items that impacted the comparability of earnings during the six months ended March 31, 2024, including: (1) after-tax unrealized losses on a derivative asset, which reduced earnings by $0.03 per share; and (2) after-tax unrealized gains on other investments, which increased earnings by $0.02 per share. While the Company expects to record certain adjustments to unrealized gain or loss on a derivative asset and unrealized gain or loss on investments during the six months ending September 30, 2024, the amounts of these and other potential adjustments and charges, including ceiling test impairments, are not reasonably determinable at this time. As such, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis.

 Previous FY 2024 Guidance Updated FY 2024 Guidance
Adjusted Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability$4.90 to $5.20 $4.75 to $5.05
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate~ 25 - 25.5% ~ 25%
    
Capital Expenditures (Millions)   
Exploration and Production$525 - $575 $525 - $555
Pipeline and Storage$120 - $140 $120 - $140
Gathering$90 - $110 $90 - $110
Utility$150 - $175 $150 - $175
Consolidated Capital Expenditures$885 - $1,000 $885 - $980
    
Exploration and Production Segment Guidance*   
    
Commodity Price Assumptions   
NYMEX natural gas price$2.40 /MMBtu $2.00 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price$1.70 /MMBtu $1.60 /MMBtu
    
Production (Bcf)395 to 410 390 to 405
    
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcf)   
LOE$0.69 - $0.70 $0.69 - $0.70
G&A$0.17 - $0.19 $0.17 - $0.19
DD&A$0.69 - $0.74 $0.69 - $0.74
    
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)   
Gathering Segment Revenues$245 - $260 $240 - $255
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues$380 - $420 $400 - $420

* Commodity price assumptions are for the remaining 6 months of the fiscal year.

 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings$60,982  $23,858  $24,334  $31,720  $(14) $140,880 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 2,471           2,471 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (677)          (677)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         (1,068)  (1,068)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         224   224 
Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results 62,776   23,858   24,334   31,720   (858)  141,830 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production 19,687           19,687 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (2,006)          (2,006)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues (1,830)          (1,830)
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   10,204   5,539       15,743 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       4,452     4,452 
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania       8,530     8,530 
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues       1,764     1,764 
Regulatory revenue adjustments       (1,554)    (1,554)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (987)    (987)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (3,064)          (3,064)
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (1,412)    (2,320)  (676)  (4,408)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,261           1,261 
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (11,726)  (1,392)  (547)      (13,665)
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income   941         941 
(Higher) lower interest expense (2,308)  (981)    730   900   (1,659)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (521)  (463)  (498)  2,429   178   1,125 
All other / rounding (593)  (18)  (122)  (25)  (126)  (884)
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results 61,676   30,737   28,706   44,739   (582)  165,276 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 536           536 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (147)          (147)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         769   769 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         (162)  (162)
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings$62,065  $30,737  $28,706  $44,739  $25  $166,272 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream     
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
 Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
Second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share$0.66  $0.26  $0.26  $0.35  $  $1.53 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.02           0.02 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax         (0.01)  (0.01)
Second quarter 2023 adjusted operating results per share 0.68   0.26   0.26   0.35   (0.01)  1.54 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.21           0.21 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.02)          (0.02)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.02)          (0.02)
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.11   0.06       0.17 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       0.05     0.05 
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania       0.09     0.09 
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues       0.02     0.02 
Regulatory revenue adjustments       (0.02)    (0.02)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (0.01)    (0.01)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.03)          (0.03)
Lower (higher) operating expenses   (0.02)    (0.03)  (0.01)  (0.06)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.01           0.01 
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.13)  (0.02)  (0.01)      (0.16)
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income   0.01         0.01 
(Higher) lower interest expense (0.02)  (0.01)    0.01   0.01   (0.01)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.01)  0.03       
All other / rounding    0.01   0.01   (0.01)  0.01   0.02 
Second quarter 2024 adjusted operating results per share 0.67   0.33   0.31   0.48      1.79 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax             
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax         0.01   0.01 
Second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share$0.67  $0.33  $0.31  $0.48  $0.01  $1.80 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings$152,174  $53,335  $49,072  $55,537  $452  $310,570 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset 2,273           2,273 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset (623)          (623)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         (1,278)  (1,278)
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments         268   268 
Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results 153,824   53,335   49,072   55,537   (558)  311,210 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production 43,811           43,811 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (42,547)          (42,547)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues (3,593)          (3,593)
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   7,642   10,418       18,060 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       1,694     1,694 
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania       15,378     15,378 
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues       2,682     2,682 
Regulatory revenue adjustments       (1,950)    (1,950)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (1,488)    (1,488)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (7,432)          (7,432)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (4,346)  (2,938)    (5,014)  (1,144)  (13,442)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 3,898           3,898 
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (24,687)  (2,024)  (1,139)  (1,483)    (29,333)
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income   890     1,089   (1,170)  809 
(Higher) lower interest expense (3,916)  (1,591)  404     2,180   (2,923)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 1,482   (336)  (981)  4,245   207   4,617 
All other / rounding 712   (186)  (243)  599   181   1,063 
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results 117,206   54,792   57,531   71,289   (304)  300,514 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset (3,662)          (3,662)
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset 1,004           1,004 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         1,818   1,818 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments         (382)  (382)
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings$114,548  $54,792  $57,531  $71,289  $1,132  $299,292 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
SIX MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
 Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
Six months ended March 31, 2023 GAAP earnings per share$1.65  $0.58  $0.53  $0.60  $0.01  $3.37 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset, net of tax 0.02           0.02 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax         (0.01)  (0.01)
Rounding         (0.01)  (0.01)
Six months ended March 31, 2023 adjusted operating results per share 1.67   0.58   0.53   0.60   (0.01)  3.37 
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.47           0.47 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.46)          (0.46)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues (0.04)          (0.04)
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues   0.08   0.11       0.19 
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather       0.02     0.02 
Impact of new rates in Pennsylvania       0.17     0.17 
System modernization and improvement tracker revenues       0.03     0.03 
Regulatory revenue adjustments       (0.02)    (0.02)
Higher (lower) other operating revenues       (0.02)    (0.02)
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.08)          (0.08)
Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.05)  (0.03)    (0.05)  (0.01)  (0.14)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.04           0.04 
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.27)  (0.02)  (0.01)  (0.02)    (0.32)
Other Income (Expense)           
Higher (lower) other income   0.01     0.01   (0.01)  0.01 
(Higher) lower interest expense (0.04)  (0.02)       0.02   (0.04)
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.02      (0.01)  0.05      0.06 
All other / rounding 0.01   (0.01)        0.01   0.01 
Six months ended March 31, 2024 adjusted operating results per share 1.27   0.59   0.62   0.77      3.25 
Items impacting comparability:           
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative asset, net of tax (0.03)          (0.03)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax         0.02   0.02 
Six months ended March 31, 2024 GAAP earnings per share$1.24  $0.59  $0.62  $0.77  $0.02  $3.24 
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations.
** Drivers of adjusted operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.


        
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2024   2023   2024   2023 
Operating Revenues:       
Utility Revenues$290,198  $406,758  $492,119  $718,376 
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 264,614   244,552   518,633   521,525 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 75,127   65,951   144,549   136,218 
  629,939   717,261   1,155,301   1,376,119 
Operating Expenses:       
Purchased Gas 105,940   243,839   162,491   415,035 
Operation and Maintenance:       
Utility 59,288   56,453   112,993   106,805 
Exploration and Production and Other 32,794   31,782   67,620   58,655 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 39,340   37,479   74,303   70,740 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 23,019   25,367   45,434   51,572 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 118,935   100,964   234,725   197,564 
  379,316   495,884   697,566   900,371 
        
Operating Income 250,623   221,377   457,735   475,748 
        
Other Income (Expense):       
Other Income (Deductions) 6,070   2,884   9,801   9,203 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (28,453)  (27,583)  (56,915)  (57,188)
Other Interest Expense (6,636)  (5,861)  (12,910)  (9,704)
        
Income Before Income Taxes 221,604   190,817   397,711   418,059 
        
Income Tax Expense 55,332   49,937   98,419   107,489 
        
Net Income Available for Common Stock$166,272  $140,880  $299,292  $310,570 
        
Earnings Per Common Share       
Basic$1.81  $1.53  $3.25  $3.39 
Diluted$1.80  $1.53  $3.24  $3.37 
        
Weighted Average Common Shares:       
Used in Basic Calculation 92,114,415   91,794,765   92,011,772   91,686,110 
Used in Diluted Calculation 92,512,447   92,256,348   92,478,604   92,264,717 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
  
 March 31, September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2024  2023 
ASSETS   
Property, Plant and Equipment$14,056,169 $13,635,303 
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,548,662  6,335,441 
Net Property, Plant and Equipment 7,507,507  7,299,862 
Current Assets:   
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 50,769  55,447 
Receivables - Net 180,717  160,601 
Unbilled Revenue 46,571  16,622 
Gas Stored Underground 8,565  32,509 
Materials and Supplies - at average cost 47,258  48,989 
Other Current Assets 85,123  100,260 
Total Current Assets 419,003  414,428 
Other Assets:   
Recoverable Future Taxes 77,416  69,045 
Unamortized Debt Expense 6,418  7,240 
Other Regulatory Assets 69,609  72,138 
Deferred Charges 89,004  82,416 
Other Investments 78,744  73,976 
Goodwill 5,476  5,476 
Prepaid Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 222,834  200,301 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 196,291  50,487 
Other 4,723  4,891 
Total Other Assets 750,515  565,970 
Total Assets$8,677,025 $8,280,260 
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES   
Capitalization:   
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and   
Outstanding - 92,031,724 Shares and 91,819,405 Shares, Respectively$92,032 $91,819 
Paid in Capital 1,045,929  1,040,761 
Earnings Reinvested in the Business 2,090,172  1,885,856 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 75,340  (55,060)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 3,303,473  2,963,376 
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,386,574  2,384,485 
Total Capitalization 5,690,047  5,347,861 
Current and Accrued Liabilities:   
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 278,900  287,500 
Accounts Payable 93,996  152,193 
Amounts Payable to Customers 72,346  59,019 
Dividends Payable 45,563  45,451 
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 22,553  20,399 
Customer Advances   21,003 
Customer Security Deposits 30,600  28,764 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 183,966  160,974 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments   31,009 
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 727,924  806,312 
Other Liabilities:   
Deferred Income Taxes 1,199,909  1,124,170 
Taxes Refundable to Customers 316,455  268,562 
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 288,819  277,694 
Other Regulatory Liabilities 165,023  165,441 
Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 2,803  2,915 
Asset Retirement Obligations 161,027  165,492 
Other Liabilities 125,018  121,813 
Total Other Liabilities 2,259,054  2,126,087 
Commitments and Contingencies    
Total Capitalization and Liabilities$8,677,025 $8,280,260 


    
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 Six Months Ended
 March 31,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2024   2023 
    
Operating Activities:   
Net Income Available for Common Stock$299,292  $310,570 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:
   
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 234,725   197,564 
Deferred Income Taxes 65,187   80,745 
Stock-Based Compensation 10,477   11,286 
Other 11,874   10,758 
Change in:   
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (50,123)  71,760 
Gas Stored Underground and Materials and Supplies 25,675   21,243 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs    72,491 
Other Current Assets 15,201   (15,864)
Accounts Payable (15,641)  (29,169)
Amounts Payable to Customers 13,327   2,411 
Customer Advances (21,003)  (26,108)
Customer Security Deposits 1,836   10,099 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 26,927   28,741 
Other Assets (22,165)  (26,901)
Other Liabilities (9,328)  (8,417)
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$586,261  $711,209 
    
Investing Activities:   
Capital Expenditures$(481,958) $(496,362)
Deposit Paid for Upstream Assets    (12,700)
Sale of Fixed Income Mutual Fund Shares in Grantor Trust    10,000 
Other (1,189)  14,413 
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities$(483,147) $(484,649)
    
Financing Activities:   
Proceeds from Issuance of Short-Term Note Payable to Bank$  $250,000 
Net Change in Other Short-Term Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper (8,600)  100,000 
Shares Repurchased Under Repurchase Plan (4,230)   
Reduction of Long-Term Debt    (549,000)
Dividends Paid on Common Stock (91,048)  (87,051)
Net Repurchases of Common Stock Under Stock and Benefit Plans (3,914)  (6,694)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities$(107,792) $(292,745)
    
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (4,678)  (66,185)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 55,447   137,718 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at March 31$50,769  $71,533 


          
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2024   2023  Variance  2024  2023 Variance
Total Operating Revenues$264,614  $244,552  $20,062  $518,633 $521,525 $(2,892)
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance:         
General and Administrative Expense 17,165   17,435   (270)  34,958  33,033  1,925 
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 69,662   65,783   3,879   136,736  127,328  9,408 
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 2,644   2,089   555   8,188  4,612  3,576 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 3,075   4,671   (1,596)  6,713  11,647  (4,934)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 73,448   58,605   14,843   145,413  114,164  31,249 
  165,994   148,583   17,411   332,008  290,784  41,224 
          
Operating Income 98,620   95,969   2,651   186,625  230,741  (44,116)
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 100   347   (247)  201  694  (493)
Interest and Other Income (Deductions) 1,170   (1,623)  2,793   (342) (292) (50)
Interest Expense (15,108)  (12,186)  (2,922)  (30,377) (25,420) (4,957)
Income Before Income Taxes 84,782   82,507   2,275   156,107  205,723  (49,616)
Income Tax Expense 22,717   21,525   1,192   41,559  53,549  (11,990)
Net Income$62,065  $60,982  $1,083  $114,548 $152,174 $(37,626)
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.67  $0.66  $0.01  $1.24 $1.65 $(0.41)
          


          
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2024   2023  Variance  2024  2023 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$71,210  $64,223  $6,987  $136,036 $131,844 $4,192 
Intersegment Revenues 36,810   30,880   5,930   66,397  60,915  5,482 
Total Operating Revenues 108,020   95,103   12,917   202,433  192,759  9,674 
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas 325   462   (137)  926  887  39 
Operation and Maintenance 29,062   27,275   1,787   55,013  51,294  3,719 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,600   8,440   160   17,320  17,123  197 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 19,490   17,728   1,762   37,704  35,142  2,562 
  57,477   53,905   3,572   110,963  104,446  6,517 
          
Operating Income 50,543   41,198   9,345   91,470  88,313  3,157 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 1,257   1,330   (73)  2,515  2,660  (145)
Interest and Other Income 2,046   958   1,088   3,978  2,822  1,156 
Interest Expense (12,119)  (10,877)  (1,242)  (23,843) (21,829) (2,014)
Income Before Income Taxes 41,727   32,609   9,118   74,120  71,966  2,154 
Income Tax Expense 10,990   8,751   2,239   19,328  18,631  697 
Net Income$30,737  $23,858  $6,879  $54,792 $53,335 $1,457 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.33  $0.26  $0.07  $0.59 $0.58 $0.01 
          
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
GATHERING SEGMENT 2024   2023  Variance  2024  2023 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$3,917  $1,728  $2,189  $8,513 $4,374 $4,139 
Intersegment Revenues 60,076   55,253   4,823   118,068  109,020  9,048 
Total Operating Revenues 63,993   56,981   7,012   126,581  113,394  13,187 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance 10,796   10,715   81   20,300  20,403  (103)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 94   3   91   117  14  103 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 9,611   8,918   693   19,068  17,626  1,442 
  20,501   19,636   865   39,485  38,043  1,442 
          
Operating Income 43,492   37,345   6,147   87,096  75,351  11,745 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit 9   37   (28)  19  75  (56)
Interest and Other Income 72   225   (153)  143  395  (252)
Interest Expense (3,701)  (3,900)  199   (7,431) (7,943) 512 
Income Before Income Taxes 39,872   33,707   6,165   79,827  67,878  11,949 
Income Tax Expense 11,166   9,373   1,793   22,296  18,806  3,490 
Net Income$28,706  $24,334  $4,372  $57,531 $49,072 $8,459 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.31  $0.26  $0.05  $0.62 $0.53 $0.09 
          


          
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
UTILITY SEGMENT 2024   2023  Variance  2024  2023 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$290,198  $406,758  $(116,560) $492,119 $718,376 $(226,257)
Intersegment Revenues 306   358   (52)  393  420  (27)
Total Operating Revenues 290,504   407,116   (116,612)  492,512  718,796  (226,284)
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas 140,836   271,881   (131,045)  224,886  470,301  (245,415)
Operation and Maintenance 60,229   57,292   2,937   114,913  108,568  6,345 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 11,113   12,123   (1,010)  21,019  22,531  (1,512)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 16,268   15,553   715   32,305  30,428  1,877 
  228,446   356,849   (128,403)  393,123  631,828  (238,705)
          
Operating Income 62,058   50,267   11,791   99,389  86,968  12,421 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Credit (Costs) 857   (5)  862   1,327  (13) 1,340 
Interest and Other Income 1,340   1,769   (429)  3,250  3,211  39 
Interest Expense (8,528)  (9,709)  1,181   (16,986) (17,752) 766 
Income Before Income Taxes 55,727   42,322   13,405   86,980  72,414  14,566 
Income Tax Expense 10,988   10,602   386   15,691  16,877  (1,186)
Net Income$44,739  $31,720  $13,019  $71,289 $55,537 $15,752 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.48  $0.35  $0.13  $0.77 $0.60 $0.17 
          


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)March 31, March 31,
ALL OTHER 2024   2023  Variance  2024  2023 Variance
Total Operating Revenues$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance            21  (21)
             21  (21)
          
Operating Loss            (21) 21 
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Income (Deductions) (41)  (62)  21   (119) (387) 268 
Interest Expense (84)  (28)  (56)  (165) (49) (116)
Loss before Income Taxes (125)  (90)  (35)  (284) (457) 173 
Income Tax Benefit (29)  (21)  (8)  (67) (107) 40 
Net Loss$(96) $(69) $(27) $(217)$(350)$133 
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $  $ $ $ 
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
CORPORATE 2024   2023  Variance  2024  2023 Variance
Revenues from External Customers$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Intersegment Revenues 1,286   1,153   133   2,571  2,304  267 
Total Operating Revenues 1,286   1,153   133   2,571  2,304  267 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance 5,121   4,265   856   8,916  7,447  1,469 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 137   130   7   265  257  8 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 118   160   (42)  235  204  31 
  5,376   4,555   821   9,416  7,908  1,508 
          
Operating Loss (4,090)  (3,402)  (688)  (6,845) (5,604) (1,241)
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (387)  (354)  (33)  (774) (709) (65)
Interest and Other Income 40,234   37,409   2,825   81,262  75,286  5,976 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (28,453)  (27,583)  (870)  (56,915) (57,188) 273 
Other Interest Expense (7,683)  (6,308)  (1,375)  (15,767) (11,250) (4,517)
Income (Loss) before Income Taxes (379)  (238)  (141)  961  535  426 
Income Tax Benefit (500)  (293)  (207)  (388) (267) (121)
Net Income$121  $55  $66  $1,349 $802 $547 
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.01  $  $0.01  $0.02 $0.01 $0.01 
          
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 March 31, March 31,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2024   2023  Variance  2024  2023 Variance
Intersegment Revenues$(98,478) $(87,644) $(10,834) $(187,429)$(172,659)$(14,770)
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas (35,221)  (28,504)  (6,717)  (63,321) (56,153) (7,168)
Operation and Maintenance (63,257)  (59,140)  (4,117)  (124,108) (116,506) (7,602)
  (98,478)  (87,644)  (10,834)  (187,429) (172,659) (14,770)
Operating Income               
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Deductions (40,587)  (37,147)  (3,440)  