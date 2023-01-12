Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National Fuel Gas Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NFG   US6361801011

NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

(NFG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:59:32 2023-01-12 am EST
61.49 USD   +0.63%
10:32aNational Fuel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
10:32aNational Fuel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
2022National Fuel Gas : Projects Lower Gas Supply Costs for Pennsylvania Customers Next Winter
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Fuel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call

01/12/2023 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in a teleconference to review National Fuel Gas Company’s (NYSE:NFG) first quarter fiscal 2023 results and hear an update on the Company and its operations. The teleconference will be held on

Friday, February 3, 2023 at 11 a.m. (ET)

Representing management will be David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Karen M. Camiolo, Treasurer and Principal Financial Officer; and Justin I. Loweth, President of Seneca Resources Company, LLC and National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC. Prepared remarks are planned for approximately 20 minutes with ample time for questions and answers.

To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=3963c6bd&confId=46096
After registering, you will receive your access details via email.

To join by telephone on the day of call:
US dial-in number (Toll Free): 1-844-200-6205
Access Code: 276256

This teleconference will also be simultaneously webcast online and can be accessed on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com. Click the link to the conference call under the Events Calendar.

An audio replay will be available following the call until Friday, February 10, 2023. To access the replay, dial 1-866-813-9403 and provide Access Code 856816

For additional information, contact:

Brandon J. Haspett, Director of Investor Relations, 716-857-7697
Kathryn Nikisch-Hoffman, Senior Investor Relations Analyst III, 716-857-7340

Email: nfg_investor_relations@natfuel.com

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.


All news about NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
10:32aNational Fuel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
10:32aNational Fuel Schedules First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call
GL
2022National Fuel Gas : Projects Lower Gas Supply Costs for Pennsylvania Customers Next Winter
PU
2022Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on National Fuel Gas Company to $64 From $65, Mainta..
MT
2022NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022National Fuel Gas : PUC Schedules Public Input Hearings on Rate Increase Request by Nation..
PU
2022National Fuel Gas : NYS Climate Action Council Scoping Plan Vote
PU
2022National Fuel Gas : Notifies Customers of Eligible Customer List
PU
2022National Fuel Gas Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
2022National Fuel Gas Co. Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.475 a Share; Payable Jan. 13 t..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 441 M - -
Net income 2023 642 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 559 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,01x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 5 590 M 5 590 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,34x
EV / Sales 2024 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 132
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
National Fuel Gas Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 61,10 $
Average target price 77,60 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David P. Bauer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Camiolo Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
David F. Smith President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin A. Krebs Chief Information Officer
Ronald C. Kraemer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY-3.48%5 590