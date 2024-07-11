WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., July 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today announced it will release its third quarter fiscal 2024 earnings results on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 after market close.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Prepared remarks from the executive team are planned for approximately 20 minutes followed by a question and answer session.

All participants must pre-register to join this conference using the Participant Registration link. Once registered, an email will be sent with important details for this conference, as well as a unique Registrant ID.

A webcast link to the conference call will be provided under the Events Calendar on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.

A replay will be available following the call through the end of the day, Thursday, August 8, 2024. To access the replay, dial 1-800-770-2030 and provide Playback ID 99768.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across four business segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.