  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. National General Insurance Co. (P.J.S.C.)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NGI   AEN000301012

NATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO. (P.J.S.C.)

(NGI)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National General Insurance P J S C : Financial statements for the year of 2021

02/16/2022 | 12:14am EST
NATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO. (P.J.S.C.)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 DECEMBER 2021

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

National General Insurance Co. (P.J.S.C.)

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the year ended 31 December 2021

Contents

Pages

Directors' report

1 - 2

Independent auditor's report

3 - 8

Statement of financial position

9

Statement of profit or loss

10

Statement of other comprehensive income

11

Statement of changes in equity

12

Statement of cash flows

13

Notes to the financial statements

14 - 54

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

Ernst & Young Middle East

Tel:

+971 4

701 0100

(Dubai Branch)

Fax:

+971 4

332 4004

P.O. Box 9267

dubai@ae.ey.com

Ground Floor, ICD Brookfield Place

ey.com/mena

Al Mustaqbal Street

Dubai International Financial Centre

Dubai

United Arab Emirates

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO. (P.J.S.C.)

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of National General Insurance Co. (P.J.S.C.) (the Company), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and the statement of profit or loss, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the United Arab Emirates, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements in their report dated 14 February 2021.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

A member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NGi - National General Insurance Company PJSC published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 337 M 91,9 M 91,9 M
Net income 2020 46,1 M 12,6 M 12,6 M
Net cash 2020 209 M 57,0 M 57,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 7,10x
Yield 2020 6,82%
Capitalization 427 M 116 M 116 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 353
Free-Float 9,92%
Managers and Directors
Abdul Zahra Abdullah Ali Chief Executive Officer
Daisy Jacob Chief Finance Officer
Hamad Mubarak Mohammed Buamim Chairman
Sanjay Banerjee Head-Information Technology
Ghulam Mohammed Teli Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO. (P.J.S.C.)0.00%127
ALLIANZ SE8.76%103 003
CHUBB LIMITED5.35%86 198
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES-12.72%76 598
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD10.64%70 937
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED-4.46%32 958