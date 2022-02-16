National General Insurance P J S C : Financial statements for the year of 2021

Ernst & Young Middle East Tel: +971 4 701 0100 (Dubai Branch) Fax: +971 4 332 4004 P.O. Box 9267 dubai@ae.ey.com Ground Floor, ICD Brookfield Place ey.com/mena Al Mustaqbal Street Dubai International Financial Centre Dubai United Arab Emirates

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF NATIONAL GENERAL INSURANCE CO. (P.J.S.C.)

Report on the audit of the financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of National General Insurance Co. (P.J.S.C.) (the Company), which comprise the statement of financial position as at 31 December 2021, and the statement of profit or loss, statement of comprehensive income, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at 31 December 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (ISAs). Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants' International Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (including International Independence Standards) (IESBA Code) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the United Arab Emirates, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the IESBA Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Other Matter

The financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020 were audited by another auditor who expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements in their report dated 14 February 2021.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of the audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming the auditor's opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors' responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.