OSLO, April 11 (Reuters) - There is sufficient supply to meet British gas demand during the summer season from April to September this year, the UK's national transmissions company for gas said on Thursday.

Total UK gas demand was forecast at 29 billion cubic metres (bcm) this summer versus 29 bcm in the same period of 2023, National Gas said in its annual summer outlook. (Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Nina Chestney)