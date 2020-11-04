Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
11/04 06:45:44 am
936.5 GBX   -0.48%
06:21aBritain's National Grid warns of system tightness for Wednesday
RE
11/03NATIONAL GRID : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
11/03NATIONAL GRID : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
Britain's National Grid warns of system tightness for Wednesday

11/04/2020 | 06:21am EST
FILE PHOTO: Power lines and pylons stretch out from Dungeness nuclear power station

LONDON/OSLO (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid has send out an electricity margin notice (EMN) for Wednesday evening as it seeks to increase spare capacity amid a tight power system.

National Grid is responsible for ensuring supply and demand are balanced in Britain's energy systems.

The electricity system will be particularly tight between 16.30-18.30 GMT, "owing to a number of factors including the weather, demand for electricity and the availability of generators," a National Grid spokesman said.

"This is a routine signal that we send to the market to indicate that we'd like a larger cushion of spare capacity," he said.

National Grid is seeking an extra 477 megawatts of capacity.

The grid has a number of tools to help balance supply and demand such as asking generators to increase output.

EDF Energy said on Wednesday it was ready to fire up its West Burton A coal plant later today if needed.

"West Burton A... and provides a valuable back-up service at times like these and is ready to run when required," an EDF Energy spokeswoman said via email.

At full capacity West Burton A can provide around 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London and Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Louise Heavens)

By Susanna Twidale and Nora Buli


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.29% 10.4 Real-time Quote.4.45%
ENGIE -0.23% 10.795 Real-time Quote.-24.86%
NATIONAL GRID PLC -0.47% 936.6 Delayed Quote.-0.35%
