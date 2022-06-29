Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:00 2022-06-29 am EDT
1078.00 GBX   +0.75%
08:47aEU race to fill gas storage draws record supplies from Britain
RE
05:05aFTSE 100 retreats from two-week high on slowdown worries
RE
02:02aU.K. Regulator Proposes to Cut Returns for Power Distribution Companies -- Update
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU race to fill gas storage draws record supplies from Britain

06/29/2022 | 08:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A section of gas pipeline is seen at a National Grid facility near Knutsford

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain has since the end of March exported record amounts of gas to Europe, the National Grid said on Wednesday, as EU countries seek to fill their gas reserves to protect against any further interruptions in flows from Russia.

Britain often has gas to spare during the lower demand summer months and very little storage.

As a result around 75 million cubic metres (mcm) per day have been flowing to Europe, a spokesperson for the National Grid, which oversees the country's energy supplies, told Reuters.

The spokesperson, without giving further figures, said if the flow rates continued until September, they could account for around 15% of Europe's strategic gas storage.

Britain relies on Russia for only 4% of its gas, but if British supplies become strained it has the option of redirecting flows through its two gas interconnections to Europe - one to Belgium and the other to the Netherlands.

The spokesperson said that would be "a last resort," adding it was highly unlikely to happen as high prices in Britain usually determine gas flows.

Wholesale British gas prices have historically been higher than in mainland Europe in the peak demand winter season, in part because of its lack of storage. It also relies more than Europe on imported liquefied natural gas (LNG), which has been drawn to Britain by infrastructure and price incentives.

But the crisis over Russia's invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24 and Europe's race to fill gas tanks has driven European gas prices to record levels, encouraging flows away from Britain.

Many EU countries have yet to build up LNG infrastructure, notably Germany, Europe's biggest economy, which has activated the second phase of its emergency gas plan following reductions in supplies from Russia.

Germany has plentiful storage, however, which it is racing to fill to at least 90% full by Nov. 1.

The European Union as a whole, which historically relied on Russia for around 40% of its gas, aims to end reliance on Russian fossil fuels by 2027.

It has accused Moscow of using energy as a weapon, while Moscow has said cuts to flows of gas through the Nord Stream pipline to Germany are the result of the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada.

Moscow has also cut flows to Bulgaria, Poland, Finland, Danish supplier Orsted, Dutch firm Gasterra and Shell for its German contracts.

Britain will conduct an exercise in September, as it does each year, ahead of winter with the grid, the government, the country's energy regulator and the health and safety executive to ensure its gas emergency planning reflects the current circumstances.

In the event of any shortage, the grid would first issue notices to the market to try to attract more gas and could then curb industrial gas use to make sure households remain connected. It would only consider intervening in interconnector flows once other options had been exhausted, the spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Barbara Lewis)

By Susanna Twidale


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.51% 1075.5 Delayed Quote.0.96%
ORSTED A/S -2.19% 731 Delayed Quote.-10.48%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.09% 313.7935 Real-time Quote.75.50%
SIEMENS AG -1.82% 102.14 Delayed Quote.-31.79%
SIEMENS ENERGY AG -4.65% 14.87 Delayed Quote.-30.68%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -2.12% 51.875 Delayed Quote.-29.14%
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
08:47aEU race to fill gas storage draws record supplies from Britain
RE
05:05aFTSE 100 retreats from two-week high on slowdown worries
RE
02:02aU.K. Regulator Proposes to Cut Returns for Power Distribution Companies -- Update
DJ
12:59aUK Regulator Proposes to Cut Returns for Power Distribution Companies
DJ
06/28NATIONAL GRID : Community Offshore Wind Helps Revitalize Oyster Habitats on Long Island wi..
PU
06/28TRANSCRIPT : National Grid plc - Special Call
CI
06/27GROUNDBREAKING : Electric Bus Dealership to Open in Batavia
PU
06/24First Solar, Inc. - National Grid Renewables Orders 2 GW of Responsibly Produced First ..
AQ
06/23First Solar Receives Order for 2 GW of Solar Modules From National Grid Renewables
MT
06/23EUROPE GAS-Dutch prices mostly rise as Germany triggers phase 2 of gas plan
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 753 M 19 201 M 19 201 M
Net income 2022 2 340 M 2 852 M 2 852 M
Net Debt 2022 42 149 M 51 374 M 51 374 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,4x
Yield 2022 4,76%
Capitalization 39 020 M 47 559 M 47 559 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
EV / Sales 2023 4,45x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 070,00 GBX
Average target price 1 168,25 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC0.96%47 559
SEMPRA ENERGY13.90%47 526
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-5.30%38 263
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-17.50%32 038
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.84%31 269
ENGIE-11.73%29 264