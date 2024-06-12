(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and on Tuesday:

FTSE 100

Goldman Sachs raises National Grid to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 1,059 (1,007) pence

Peel Hunt reinitiates St James's Place with 'buy' - price target 750 pence

Deutsche Bank raises Howden Joinery target to 1,210 (1,170) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts Whitbread price target to 4,000 (4,200) pence - 'buy'

UBS raises Auto Trader price target to 705 (655) pence - 'sell'

HSBC raises Marks & Spencer to 'buy' - price target 380 pence

FTSE 250

Goldman Sachs cuts Pennon Group price target to 745 (801) pence - 'neutral'

Deutsche Bank raises Oxford Instruments target to 3,000 (2,800) pence - 'buy'

SMALL CAP

Jefferies raises GB Group price target to 395 (370) pence - 'buy'

Barclays raises GB Group price target to 350 (300) pence - 'overweight'

Berenberg raises Renew Holdings price target to 1,250 (1,200) pence - 'buy'

Deutsche Bank raises Renew Holdings target to 1,225 (1,180) pence - 'buy'

Jefferies cuts DFS Furniture price target to 140 (170) pence - 'buy'

