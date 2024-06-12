(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and on Tuesday:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Goldman Sachs raises National Grid to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 1,059 (1,007) pence
----------
Peel Hunt reinitiates St James's Place with 'buy' - price target 750 pence
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Howden Joinery target to 1,210 (1,170) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Whitbread price target to 4,000 (4,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
UBS raises Auto Trader price target to 705 (655) pence - 'sell'
----------
HSBC raises Marks & Spencer to 'buy' - price target 380 pence
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Pennon Group price target to 745 (801) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Oxford Instruments target to 3,000 (2,800) pence - 'buy'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Jefferies raises GB Group price target to 395 (370) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises GB Group price target to 350 (300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Berenberg raises Renew Holdings price target to 1,250 (1,200) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Renew Holdings target to 1,225 (1,180) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts DFS Furniture price target to 140 (170) pence - 'buy'
----------
Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.