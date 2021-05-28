Honoring Veterans: Volunteers beautify grounds of Long Island State Veterans Home

May is National Military Appreciation Month and in honor of our veterans, National Grid hosted a community earth day volunteer event at the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University.

The home is a 350-bed skilled nursing facility that provides round-the-clock nursing and sub-acute care to Veterans of the United States armed forces. It provides high quality and compassionate health care services for veterans and their families.



Bob Force - Lead Mechanic in Gas Field Operations and a former Air National Guardsman - brought the whole operation together. He has been volunteering at the veterans home for over 15 years and connected with the Customer & Community team to make it happen.





Click on the image above to watch the video

Over 25 employees, including members of the Veterans Employee Resource Group (VERG) and Moonjumpers Charitable Foundation, spent the day beautifying the exterior of the home by planting flowers, shrubs and spreading mulch. It gave them a great sense of pride to support fellow veterans and health care workers.

'The Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University is truly grateful to the men and women of National Grid's Veterans Employee Resource Group, not only for their military service to our country and protecting the freedoms we enjoy today, but for their commitment to helping their fellow veterans by selecting our Veterans Home as their Earth Day service project,' said Fred S. Sganga, Executive Director of the Long Island State Veterans Home at Stony Brook University.'

'It was a special day for us in being able to honor America's Heroes and their families as well as the healthcare workers who have worked so hard to take care of them during such a difficult time' said Kathy Wisnewski, Manager of Customer & Community.





State Assemblyman Doug Smith (far-right), thanked employees for their commitment to honoring veterans and health care workers