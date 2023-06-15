London's solar street thrives on people power

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Sick of eye-watering energy
bills and keen to do what they can to fend off global warming,
two artists have shown their north London neighbours that
collectively they have the power to tackle both problems.
After raising 113,000 pounds ($141,000), partly through
crowd-funding publicised by sleeping on their roof for three
cold, winter weeks, artist couple Dan Edelstyn and Hilary Powell
have arranged for solar panels to be installed on dozens of
houses on their street.
"If you can create an offer where you actually are saying:
'Look, let's just bypass a broken political system and let's do
something directly ourselves together,' that's quite an
attractive offer to make to people," said Edelstyn. Together
with Powell, he spent a year convincing neighbours to join the
project.
In Waltham Forest, the London borough where the artist
couple lives, fuel poverty - meaning households cannot afford to
keep their homes at an adequate temperature - is at the third
highest level in the capital.
That makes the project particularly valuable for its
residents, many of whom live in Victorian-era housing that can
be poorly insulated and use more energy.
Ejaz Hussein, who has lived on the street for 45 years, said
he was "quite delighted" by the project that he estimates will
cut his electricity bill by 70%.
"First of all, it's good for the environment. And second
thing, I can't afford electricity anymore," the father of two
said. "So that will really help as I'm struggling."
Households powered by solar panel-derived electricity draw
less power from the national grid, cutting energy bills, and
they can also sell any excess energy back.
Industry analysts say community projects tend to be more
efficient than individual solar installations as costs fall with
scale.
'BIG CHANGES NEED TO HAPPEN'
The solar panels are being installed by Octopus Energy,
which says it is doing the work at cost rather than at any
profit, to help raise awareness of the need for adaption to
renewable energy, which is carbon-free but is intermittent,
meaning it can causes problems for the grid.
"It's not just a UK problem. This is a global problem: how
we move to renewables. Big changes need to happen," Rebecca
Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy, said.
"Communities are kind of almost forcing the hand of
grids ... This is people coming together and saying we want
power in this way."
Britain's energy regulator Ofgem said last month it was
launching a policy review to speed up the connection of
low-carbon energy schemes to the electricity transmission grid.
Edelstyn and Powell said they want their street to inspire
others, not just to bring down bills and reduce carbon
emissions, but to help drive community action, which in Britain
has lost momentum.
Community projects growth slowed to 2.4% in 2022, after
doubling in size each year between 2014 and 2017, according to
advocacy group Community Energy England.
"We just want people to be able to access the finance that
they need if they want to try and retrofit their house and
decarbonise their street, and we want it to be simple and
straightforward," Edelstyn said.
($1 = 0.7879 pounds)
(Writing by Sachin Ravikumar; editing by Barbara Lewis)