Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:44 2022-11-25 am EST
1017.75 GBX   +0.17%
09:01aMalawi cuts 2022 growth forecast on power shortages and inflation
RE
09:01aMalawi cuts 2022 growth forecast on power shortages and inflation
RE
01:12aFreezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Malawi cuts 2022 growth forecast on power shortages and inflation

11/25/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BLANTYRE (Reuters) -Malawi has lowered its 2022 growth forecast to 1.7% from 4.1% due to problems with power generation and rising inflation that have piled pressure on the economy, finance minister Sosten Gwengwe said on Friday.

Malawi's economy had recovered since being hit by the twin knocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and extreme weather triggered by a 2019 tropical cyclone, but the finance minister said growth had again suffered due to Cyclone Ana in late January 2021.

The storm damaged the Kapichira hydropower station, knocking off about 130 megawatts from the national grid.

"Malawi's real GDP growth is projected at 1.7% in 2022, a downward revision from 4.1% envisaged at the start of the 2022/23 fiscal year," Gwengwe said in a mid-year budget speech.

In 2023, growth is estimated at 2.6%, he said, adding that rising inflation had also piled pressure on the economy as prices rose for most goods and services, driven by food costs and the impact of a currency depreciation.

Inflation climbed to 26.7% in October but is expected to moderate to 21.5% by the end of the year, and then reach 21.8% in 2023 before starting to decline.

Gwengwe said the government was keen to address persistent budget deficits and reduce the debt-to-GDP ratio to 7.1% from 8.7% at the end of this financial year.

(Reporting by Frank Phiri; Additional reporting by Bhargav Acharya; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by James Macharia Chege and David Holmes)

By Frank Phiri


© Reuters 2022
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
09:01aMalawi cuts 2022 growth forecast on power shortages and inflation
RE
09:01aMalawi cuts 2022 growth forecast on power shortages and inflation
RE
01:12aFreezing Ukraine tries to restore power after Russian strikes on grid
RE
11/24 A quiet day on the LSE
MS
11/24FTSE 100 slips on ex-dividend trading; Dr. Martens slumps
RE
11/24NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ex-dividend day for optional dividend
FA
11/23Prospex Energy gets final approval for Podere Maiar site development
AN
11/23UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/22UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/22Convergent Energy and Power Selected as 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards Finalist
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 256 M 22 139 M 22 139 M
Net income 2023 2 489 M 3 018 M 3 018 M
Net Debt 2023 42 051 M 50 995 M 50 995 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,8x
Yield 2023 5,37%
Capitalization 37 188 M 45 098 M 45 098 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,34x
EV / Sales 2024 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 016,00 GBX
Average target price 1 094,39 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.13%45 098
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY185.61%115 391
SEMPRA ENERGY23.22%51 236
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE21.50%46 643
ENGIE11.03%36 420
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-11.57%29 443