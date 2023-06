Financials GBP USD Sales 2024 21 542 M 26 683 M 26 683 M Net income 2024 2 606 M 3 228 M 3 228 M Net Debt 2024 45 544 M 56 413 M 56 413 M P/E ratio 2024 15,7x Yield 2024 5,23% Capitalization 40 679 M 50 387 M 50 387 M EV / Sales 2024 4,00x EV / Sales 2025 4,39x Nbr of Employees 29 292 Free-Float 93,0% Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bullish Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 1 106,00 GBX Average target price 1 142,43 GBX Spread / Average Target 3,29% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) NATIONAL GRID PLC 10.89% 50 387 ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.00% 51 458 UNIPER SE 105.49% 47 487 SEMPRA ENERGY -6.92% 45 234 ENGIE 5.02% 36 488 E.ON SE 21.22% 31 664