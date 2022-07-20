National Grid : Announces Appointment of Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President & CEO McKissack & McKissack to its New York Advisory Board



Moona Media & Management

732-684-3422



Cheryl McKissack Daniel



BROOKLYN, N.Y. - National Grid today announced the appointment of Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President & CEO, McKissack & McKissack, to its New York Advisory Board.

"We look forward to Cheryl's input, she's a successful and innovative leader who knows how to overcome challenges and inspire change," said Rudy Wynter, President, National Grid New York. "She knows New York's infrastructure, having led on the redesign and modernization of several critical local infrastructure projects, benefiting all New Yorkers."

McKissack Daniel is a fifth-generation owner of the oldest minority-owned female design and construction firm in the country, responsible for the infrastructure of many iconic New York projects,

"I am honored to join this amazing organization," says McKissack Daniel. "National Grid's innovative commitment to problem solve the challenges facing our society today by bringing smarter, cleaner and more resilient energy solutions is beyond commendable because it affects each of us individually and professionally. I'm most proud to join these thought leaders to create positive change."

With more than 30 years of experience and executive leadership in all phases of the construction industry, she also serves as principal-in-charge and project executive on numerous high-profile projects in the commercial, healthcare, education and transportation sectors and is actively involved in project oversight and management, ensuring that diversity is implemented during each phase of a project or program. Some of these examples include: MTA East Side access and Second Avenue Subway, Medgar Evers College, Coney Island Hospital, Harlem Hospital, LaGuardia Airport Central Terminal, Delta Terminal and JFK Terminal One. McKissack and McKissack, working with other developers, is destined to make history as the first majority Black team ever to build a skyscraper in the city. The firm is part of a consortium with plans to build Affirmation Tower, a mixed-use building to be located at 35th and 36th streets in Manhattan.

She earned both her bachelor and master's degree in civil engineering from Howard University and graduate course work at Columbia University in civil engineering. In addition to National Grid's New York Advisory Board, McKissack serves on numerous corporate, charitable and community boards.

National Grid's New York Advisory Board is made up of independent, external senior leaders with diverse experience in clean energy, customer service, business development, government, and other stakeholder priorities. The Board provides critical objective input, advice and external expertise to National Grid's senior leadership on the execution of the company's strategic agenda, policy and priorities including the clean energy transition in the communities the company serves.