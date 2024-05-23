That's why we set up our Strategic Infrastructure business unit in April 2023, which now comprises 374 people focused on capital delivery. We've made significant progress during the year, with our Yorkshire GREEN project receiving planning consent from the Secretary of State to begin construction this year, and our Eastern Green Link 1 and 2 joint construction projects are also due to begin in the coming year. We are very mindful of the critical role that local communities play in hosting net zero infrastructure. We are deeply committed to engaging and consulting on our projects but, more than that, to ensuring that local communities are appropriately recognised for the role they play in delivering the energy transition for the benefit of all, and were pleased to respond to the UK government's community benefits framework consultation. To support the delivery of these vital infrastructure projects at pace, we've also transformed our procurement processes and are collaborating more closely than ever with our supply chain. We've established a £59 billion HVDC cable framework and Enterprise Delivery Model - the Great Grid Partnership - to give us faster access to our supply chain in a constrained market. In the US, in conjunction with partners New York Transco and the New York Power Authority, we are constructing Propel NY, a project to remove bottlenecks from the New York high-voltage grid. We are also undertaking the Upstate Upgrade, an approximate $4 billion investment of at least 70 transmission enhancement projects, which we will deliver over the next six years to support a more resilient energy network in upstate New York and help reach the state's climate goals. We also remain committed, with the support of our state regulators, to replacing aged gas pipelines, thereby assuring safety, reliability and a material reduction in methane emissions.

Increased demand on the Grid Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced computing are putting significant demands on power systems. This is a development we have been tracking for some time, along with other new demands on the horizon for energy-intensive industries such as giga factories, data centres and biopharmaceuticals. These demands are challenging the independent system planners in the UK and the US to revise their forecasts and plans for new generation. Ensuring our transmission is in the right place at the right time is an essential element to meeting these future demands, and our projects and plans are well aligned with the Grid's wider requirements. Nevertheless, as an industry, utilities are having to refresh some of our assumptions on demand growth. In the UK, the ESO has used demand response programmes to balance supply and demand, mostly due to the variability of wind and solar resources. There is potential for greater use of such programmes, and we expect that we will deploy them in the US as more smart meters are installed to enable the response to be calibrated. However, growing demand - particularly at the times of system peak - makes the interplay between the electricity grid and the natural gas network an area of particular focus. In Massachusetts, which is subject to extreme winter weather and limitations on imports of both gas and electricity, we have signed a 6-year contract with Everett LNG import terminal to ensure the resilience of the energy system in Massachusetts. This contract fills a deficit in our peak day portfolio, where the simultaneous demands on the gas and electricity systems on the coldest winter days create a reliability risk.