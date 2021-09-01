National Grid : CMA clears acquisition of WPD (Form 6-K)

CMA clears acquisition of WPD





National Grid plc ('National Grid') is pleased to note the announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') this morning clearing the acquisition by National Grid of PPL WPD Investments Limited, the holding company of Western Power Distribution ('WPD'). National Grid will be hosting a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on 18 November where it will share its plans for WPD alongside the wider group.





