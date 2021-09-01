Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : CMA clears acquisition of WPD (Form 6-K)

09/01/2021 | 11:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CMA clears acquisition of WPD

National Grid plc ('National Grid') is pleased to note the announcement from the Competition and Markets Authority ('CMA') this morning clearing the acquisition by National Grid of PPL WPD Investments Limited, the holding company of Western Power Distribution ('WPD'). National Grid will be hosting a Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts on 18 November where it will share its plans for WPD alongside the wider group.

CONTACTS

Investors and Analysts

Nick Ashworth +44 (0) 7814 355 590
Angela Broad +44 (0) 7825 351 918

Media

Surinder Sian

+44 (0) 7812 485 153

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
11:12aNATIONAL GRID : CMA clears acquisition of WPD (Form 6-K)
PU
06:10aUK competition regulator clears National Grid's $11 billion purchase of WPD
RE
06:03aNATIONAL GRID : UK Competition Watchdog Clears National Grid's Acquisition of We..
MT
03:41aNATIONAL GRID : £8bn power deal gets green light from competition watchdog
AQ
03:39aNATIONAL GRID : WPD Investments Takeover Wins Regulatory Nod
MT
03:10aLondon Shares to Open Higher After Losses in Previous Session
DJ
12:34aNational Grid's Acquisition of WPD Gets UK Regulator Clearance
DJ
08/31LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower but records best mo..
RE
08/31Financial stocks drag FTSE 100 lower but records best month since April
RE
08/30NATIONAL GRID : Making Way for Right-Of-Way Real Estate with Pollinator Project
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 473 M 21 336 M 21 336 M
Net income 2022 2 235 M 3 083 M 3 083 M
Net Debt 2022 39 482 M 54 444 M 54 444 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 5,33%
Capitalization 34 046 M 46 849 M 46 948 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,75x
EV / Sales 2023 4,52x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 941,30 GBX
Average target price 1 032,22 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.82%46 849
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.01%42 760
SEMPRA3.45%42 266
ENGIE-3.10%34 609
E.ON SE23.32%34 402
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED9.67%32 327