Community Offshore Wind is partnering with the Brooklyn Public Library to give away 3,200 books on STEM subjects to children and families from the Red Hook Houses and the Farragut Houses

The initiative adds to Community Offshore Wind's investments in improving access to STEM education in disadvantaged communities and developing the workforce of the future

The giveaways began on May 4 and will continue at Brooklyn community events in coming weeks

BROOKLYN, NY - Community Offshore Wind and Brooklyn Public Library (BPL) today announced a partnership to give away 3,200 books focused on STEM subjects to families living in the Red Hook Houses and the Farragut Houses, two public housing projects in northwest Brooklyn.

BPL's Bookmobile joined Community Offshore Wind's community outreach van at the community center at the Farragut Houses on May 4 to begin distributing bundles of books to Brooklyn families. The donated books focus on STEM topics like renewable energy and engineering. They also include biographies of inspiring scientists to encourage a passion for STEM education and careers in the next generation of the clean energy workforce.

Families can continue to pick up book bundles at the Bookmobile in Red Hook at the corner of Lorraine and Columbia Streets on May 7 and May 21 from 11AM - 4PM.

"Community Offshore Wind is committed to helping New York families access the education and development opportunities needed for the clean energy jobs of the future," said Doug Perkins, President and Project Director of Community Offshore Wind. "By partnering with the BPL, we can help spark an interest in STEM subjects among children in Brooklyn and put them on a path toward clean energy education. We'll also help them start or build their home libraries and inspire a life-long love of learning."

"Having books at home provides a clear path to academic success and we are thrilled to partner with Community Offshore Wind to provide books for children to build libraries of their own. As these young Brooklynites explore STEM topics that interest them, we hope they begin to think about their own career paths and scientific discoveries," said Linda E. Johnson, President and CEO, Brooklyn Public Library.

Studies have repeatedly demonstrated that home libraries and access to books from a young age both contribute significantly to better educational outcomes for children, but often, families in disadvantaged communities lack the opportunity to build those resources for their children. This program will help overcome that longstanding barrier by ensuring equitable access to books that will further students' education and support better learning in school.

"Proficiency in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics can take you so far in life," said NYCHA Chief Executive Officer Lisa Bova-Hiatt. "These skills can open up amazing career opportunities, and they can serve you immensely in your day-to-day life. We extend our sincere appreciation to Community Offshore Wind and the Brooklyn Public Library for putting valuable STEM resources in the hands of young NYCHA residents and their families at Red Hook and Farragut Houses."

"To build a sustainable future that works for everybody, we need to educate our kids so they can take the reins of that future," said State Senator Andrew Gounardes. "Having books at home is a proven way to ensure children have the resources they need to learn and thrive, and these STEM books will open them up to a world of possibilities when it comes to science, renewable energy and engineering. I'm grateful to Community Offshore Wind and Brooklyn Public Library for putting the children of the Red Hook and Farragut Houses at the center of their vision for a green future."

"The Brooklyn Public Library system has been instrumental in fostering an eagerness to learn in our borough's youth. This is why I was excited to learn about Community Offshore Wind's plan to partner with the Brooklyn Public Library bus mobile to donate 3,200 books to families from Red Hook and Farragut Houses," said New York State Assemblywoman Marcela Mitaynes. "As we continue to build a green, sustainable future for our children, books are a fun and accessible way to introduce STEM to our younger residents. I look forward to new initiatives and events that will continue to uplift our communities."

Since its launch in 2022, Community Offshore Wind has been an active and engaged neighbor to New York communities. For Engineers Week 2023 and 2024, the project funded field trips for more than 140 New York students to local museums, and brought team members to the Harbor Middle School and New York Urban Assembly Harbor High School to encourage an early interest in STEM education and careers. They have also offered swim lessons to children from disadvantaged communities in partnership with the YMCA, donated 900 coats to families in need during the winter months and provided 30,000 fresh seafood meals to food banks throughout the state.

Brooklyn Public Library is the sixth largest library system in the country and a leading provider of free early literacy programs in New York City. From multilingual story times to Brainy Babies and Ready Set Kindergarten, BPL offers free programs that increase literacy, language, and social skills in young children, while providing parents and caregivers techniques for supporting learning at home. In 2023, BPL offered nearly 5000 free public programs for children, ages 0 to 12, focused on literacy, reading and the joy of a good book.

About Community Offshore Wind

RWE and National Grid will bring clean energy to the Northeastern US in a joint venture called Community Offshore Wind. They will develop offshore wind on the largest parcel in the New York Bight with the potential to host 3 gigawatts (GW) of capacity, which is enough to power more than one million US homes and businesses. The project is expected to be in operation by the end of 2030. Community Offshore Wind is dedicated to investing in communities by bringing clean energy jobs to the region and growing the local economy. They will deliver sustainable energy safely, reliably, and efficiently to the communities they serve.

About RWE

RWE is leading the way to a green energy world. With its investment and growth strategy Growing Green, RWE is contributing significantly to the success of the energy transition and the decarbonization of the energy system. Around 20,000 employees work for the company in almost 30 countries worldwide. RWE is already one of the leading companies in the field of renewable energy. Between 2024 and 2030, RWE will invest 55 billion euros worldwide in offshore and onshore wind, solar energy, batteries, flexible generation, and hydrogen projects. By the end of the decade, the company's green portfolio will grow to more than 65 gigawatts of generation capacity, which will be perfectly complemented by global energy trading. RWE is decarbonizing its business in line with the 1.5-degree reduction pathway and will phase out coal by 2030. RWE will be net-zero by 2040. Fully in line with the company's purpose - Our energy for a sustainable life.

National Grid Ventures

National Grid is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people throughout our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision.

National Grid Ventures (NGV) is the non-regulated division of National Grid plc, one of the largest investor-owned energy companies in the world. NGV operates outside of National Grid's core regulated businesses in the US and UK where it develops, operates and invests in energy projects, technologies and partnerships to accelerate the development of a clean energy future. NGV's diverse portfolio of low carbon and renewable energy businesses across the UK, Europe and US includes subsea electricity interconnectors, wind and solar power, and battery storage. For more information, visit https://www.nationalgrid.com/national-grid-ventures.

About Brooklyn Public Library

Brooklyn Public Library is one of the nation's largest library systems and among New York City's most democratic institutions. As a leader in developing modern 21st century libraries, we provide resources to support personal advancement, foster civic literacy, and strengthen the fabric of community among the more than 2.7 million individuals who call Brooklyn home. We provide nearly 60,000 free programs a year with writers, thinkers, artists, and educators-from around the corner and around the world. And we give patrons millions of opportunities to enjoy one of life's greatest satisfactions: the joy of a good book.