National Grid : Company and Hofstra Law School Announce Inaugural Phillip Randall Scott, Esq. Internship

The Company and the Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University created a new internship program in honor and memory of beloved colleague Phillip R. Scott, who unfortunately passed away suddenly in June 2020, leaving behind his beloved wife Tysha, and their two children, Cameron and Morgan.

The Phillip Randall Scott, Esq. Internship Program in partnership with his alma mater, The Maurice A. Deane School of Law at Hofstra University, serves to continue Phil's legacy for diversity, equity and inclusion, mentorship and professional development, all with intention, purpose, integrity and compassion.

Phil was an honor graduate of St. John's University and Hofstra University Law School. He began his 30-year legal career as a summer intern at LILCO, ultimately rising through the ranks to Vice President and Deputy General Counsel. at National Grid. Phil was a leader in the Employment & Labor Law field and in his Vice President role, he also oversaw the Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Environmental and Real Estate practice groups in the Legal Department at National Grid.

One of Phil's many strengths was his commitment to advancing social justice and equity both in National Grid and the world beyond. For two weeks before his passing, Phil led discussions with the US Legal Department sharing personal experiences he had faced as a Black man and raising a Black son.

Hofstra Law student Mikael Leveille has been named as the inaugural recipient of the Phillip Randall Scott, Esq. Internship Program. The purpose of the Internship is to provide meaningful corporate law department experience to aspiring lawyers who bring diversity to the legal profession.

'We will forever miss Phil's friendship, wise advice, and loyal support and it is a privilege to create this internship in his honor. This creates opportunities for underrepresented law students to advance in the field, partnering with his alma mater, and developing a pipeline for new talent into the Company and reinforces Phil's legacy. My hope is that this internship helps develop future lawyers who are as kind, compassionate, smart and tenacious as Phil,' said Keri Sweet Zavaglia, Senior Vice President and US General Counsel.