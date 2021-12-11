National Grid : Crews Ready to Respond to Powerful Winds, Rain Across Portions of Upstate New York

For the second consecutive weekend,National Grid has increased staffing, extended evening and overnight work shifts and is closely monitoring weather forecasts that include wind gusts of up to 70 mph and heavy rainfall across portions of upstate New York today into Sunday. Areas along the shores of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario are expected to experience the strongest wind gusts. More than 2,500 line, service, tree, damage assessment and public safety workers are ready to respond to damage that may occur.

To prepare for the storm, the company activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:

Calling in outside resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.

Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

In addition, on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., the company will distribute dry ice and bottled water at targeted locations expected to be hardest hit by the storm. Company personnel will provide information about proper handling of dry ice, and customers are asked to bring a bag or cooler to transport it.

Western New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:

JFK Community Center

114 Hickory St.

Buffalo, N.Y. 14204

City of Batavia Fire Dept.

18 Evans St.

Batavia, N.Y. 14020

Murphy Training Center

665 Brigham Rd.

Dunkirk, N.Y. 14048



Central New York Dry Ice and Bottled Water Locations:

Watertown CitiBus Garage

544 Newell St.

Watertown, NY 13601

Oswego Fire Dept. (back parking lot)

35 East Seneca St.

Oswego, NY 13126



The company also is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Click here for details on the company's storm preparation and restoration process.

Stay informed and connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text 'REG' to 64743 canhave personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.

Customers also can text 'OUT' to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.

