  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  National Grid plc
  News
  Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-26 am EDT
988.20 GBX   -2.45%
02:45pNational Grid Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:05pEuropean ADRs Decline in Monday Trading
MT
04:10aNew York Public Service Commission Issues Two Significant Community Solar Orders
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 02:45pm EDT
National Grid plc Sponsored ADR (NGG) is currently at $53.20, down $3.12 or 5.54%


--Would be lowest close since April 7, 2020, when it closed at $52.57

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 9, 2020, when it fell 6.54%

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 11.36% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending March 24, 2020, when it fell 15.92%

--Down 15.81% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since May 2010, when it fell 16.43%

--Down 26.44% year-to-date

--Down 43.67% from its all-time closing high of $94.45 on Dec. 10, 2007

--Down 14.04% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 27, 2021), when it closed at $61.89

--Down 33.51% from its 52-week closing high of $80.01 on April 6, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $52.97; lowest intraday level since April 7, 2020, when it hit $52.21

--Down 5.95% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 9, 2020, when it fell as much as 7.06%


All data as of 2:27:10 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1444ET

Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 18 416 M 19 929 M 19 929 M
Net income 2023 3 466 M 3 750 M 3 750 M
Net Debt 2023 41 241 M 44 629 M 44 629 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,0x
Yield 2023 5,34%
Capitalization 37 077 M 40 123 M 40 123 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
EV / Sales 2024 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 013,00 GBX
Average target price 1 175,95 GBX
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC-4.42%40 535
SEMPRA ENERGY22.30%101 698
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY78.79%70 401
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE20.49%43 224
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-5.68%31 398
ENGIE-3.98%29 432