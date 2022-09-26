National Grid Down Over 5%, on Track for Lowest Close Since April 2020 -- Data Talk

National Grid plc Sponsored ADR (NGG) is currently at $53.20, down $3.12 or 5.54%

--Would be lowest close since April 7, 2020, when it closed at $52.57

--On pace for largest percent decrease since July 9, 2020, when it fell 6.54%

--Currently down five consecutive days; down 11.36% over this period

--Longest losing streak since June 14, 2022, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst five day stretch since the five days ending March 24, 2020, when it fell 15.92%

--Down 15.81% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since May 2010, when it fell 16.43%

--Down 26.44% year-to-date

--Down 43.67% from its all-time closing high of $94.45 on Dec. 10, 2007

--Down 14.04% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 27, 2021), when it closed at $61.89

--Down 33.51% from its 52-week closing high of $80.01 on April 6, 2022

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $52.97; lowest intraday level since April 7, 2020, when it hit $52.21

--Down 5.95% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since July 9, 2020, when it fell as much as 7.06%

All data as of 2:27:10 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1444ET