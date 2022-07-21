National Grid : Encourages Customers to Stay Safe as Heat Wave Hits

As a heat wave hits the New York area, National Grid encourages customers to stay safe in the extreme heat. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 90's, staying safe and cool are paramount. National Grid reminds customers that there are no-cost and low-cost methods of staying comfortable in the heat while reducing energy consumption.

A few simple energy efficiency adjustments can reduce energy usage and lead to savings. Keep doors and windows closed while running your air conditioning system to reduce air loss. Closing window drapes and blinds during the day can block the sun's light and heat into your home. Running fans along with air conditioning creates a windchill effect by distributing and circulating cold air throughout a room, allowing you to turn up your thermostat.

National Grid reminds customers they can lower their bills by using energy wisely. There are several ways to reduce costs like taking a no-cost Home Energy Assessment and find ways to achieve energy saving and lower energy bills. National Grid also has a Total Home Comfort Program, which helps customers upgrade their home's comfort and value with energy-saving home improvements from the company's approved partners. Energy efficient improvements can help customers conserve and save year-round.

National Grid reminds customers to make safety the priority during extreme heat. Heat-related illnesses are preventable and have easy-to-recognize symptoms. Vulnerable individuals, including senior citizens, young children and those with chronic illnesses, are most susceptible to developing heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Learn the difference between these two conditions, their symptoms, and preventative tips at the company's website.

Here to Help

With the impact of global events on energy costs, National Grid is determined to do all it can to reduce the impact on customers and offer payment plans including budget billing, payment plans and the company's Consumer Advocates are available to assist customers with programs and services. More information is available on National Grid's website.