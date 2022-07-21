Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
1081.00 GBX   -1.82%
03:14pNATIONAL GRID : Encourages Customers to Stay Safe as Heat Wave Hits
PU
11:01aEuropean ADRs Nudge Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
06:32aEUROPE GAS-UK, Dutch prices drop as Nord Stream restarts
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : Encourages Customers to Stay Safe as Heat Wave Hits

07/21/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As a heat wave hits the New York area, National Grid encourages customers to stay safe in the extreme heat. Temperatures over the weekend will be in the 90's, staying safe and cool are paramount. National Grid reminds customers that there are no-cost and low-cost methods of staying comfortable in the heat while reducing energy consumption.

A few simple energy efficiency adjustments can reduce energy usage and lead to savings. Keep doors and windows closed while running your air conditioning system to reduce air loss. Closing window drapes and blinds during the day can block the sun's light and heat into your home. Running fans along with air conditioning creates a windchill effect by distributing and circulating cold air throughout a room, allowing you to turn up your thermostat.

National Grid reminds customers they can lower their bills by using energy wisely. There are several ways to reduce costs like taking a no-cost Home Energy Assessment and find ways to achieve energy saving and lower energy bills. National Grid also has a Total Home Comfort Program, which helps customers upgrade their home's comfort and value with energy-saving home improvements from the company's approved partners. Energy efficient improvements can help customers conserve and save year-round.

National Grid reminds customers to make safety the priority during extreme heat. Heat-related illnesses are preventable and have easy-to-recognize symptoms. Vulnerable individuals, including senior citizens, young children and those with chronic illnesses, are most susceptible to developing heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Learn the difference between these two conditions, their symptoms, and preventative tips at the company's website.

Here to Help

With the impact of global events on energy costs, National Grid is determined to do all it can to reduce the impact on customers and offer payment plans including budget billing, payment plans and the company's Consumer Advocates are available to assist customers with programs and services. More information is available on National Grid's website.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 19:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
03:14pNATIONAL GRID : Encourages Customers to Stay Safe as Heat Wave Hits
PU
11:01aEuropean ADRs Nudge Higher in Thursday Trading
MT
06:32aEUROPE GAS-UK, Dutch prices drop as Nord Stream restarts
RE
05:47aEUROPE GAS-UK prices rise, Dutch market falls as Nord Stream restarts
RE
05:06aFinancials lift FTSE 100; earnings boost midcaps
RE
03:06aNigeria's National Grid Collapses Again - Official
AQ
07/20NATIONAL GRID : Saving energy when temps are high
PU
07/20NATIONAL GRID : Announces Appointment of Cheryl McKissack Daniel, President & CEO McKissac..
PU
07/20EUROPE GAS-UK prices rise, Dutch market mixed awaiting Nord Stream return
RE
07/19NATIONAL GRID : EV charging stations installed at new parking garage
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 581 M 22 219 M 22 219 M
Net income 2023 4 339 M 5 189 M 5 189 M
Net Debt 2023 41 049 M 49 086 M 49 086 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 4,94%
Capitalization 39 453 M 47 178 M 47 178 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,33x
EV / Sales 2024 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 29 292
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 101,00 GBX
Average target price 1 175,95 GBX
Spread / Average Target 6,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.36%48 138
SEMPRA ENERGY14.60%48 016
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE18.77%44 772
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC-6.82%37 034
ACWA POWER COMPANY105.95%32 531
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-10.00%29 776