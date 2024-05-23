Stock NG. NATIONAL GRID PLC
National Grid plc

Equities

NG.

GB00BDR05C01

Multiline Utilities

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 2024-05-23
997.7 GBX -11.51% Intraday chart for National Grid plc -12.39% -5.39%
NATIONAL GRID : FY23/24 : investment plan again revised upward; investors are being asked to contribute £7bn
03:38pm UK's National Grid seeks buyer for Europe's biggest LNG terminal RE
Latest news about National Grid plc

UK’s National Grid to Sell UK LNG, US Renewables Businesses MT
National Grid Shares Down 10% on Details of Infrastructure Investment Plan DJ
Stocks tread water as UK manufacturing rebounds AN
UK's National Grid Plans GBP7 Billion Rights Issue to Power GBP60 Billion Investment Plan MT
NATIONAL GRID : Gets a Neutral rating from Goldman Sachs ZD
NATIONAL GRID : UBS reiterates its Buy rating ZD
London remains flat despite Nvidia boost Our Logo
National Grid sets GBP7 billion fund raise to power growth AN
Transcript : National Grid plc, 2024 Earnings Call, May 23, 2024
National Grid drags FTSE 100 lower AN
National Grid to Invest GBP60 Billion in Energy Infrastructure After Profit Rises -- Update DJ
National Grid Seeks GBP7 Billion from Rights Offering to Fund Energy Network Investment Plan MT
European shares rise as chipmakers bounce on Nvidia forecast RE
National Grid's Underlying Profit Rises; Sets GBP60 Billion Investment Plan DJ
National Grid plans GBP7 billion capital raise AN
National Grid's FY24 Profit Tumbles; Revenue Down MT
Earnings Flash (NG.L) NATIONAL GRID Posts FY24 Revenue GBP19.85B MT
Earnings Flash (NG.L) NATIONAL GRID Posts FY24 EPS GBX61.7 MT
UK's National Grid to raise about $9 billion via rights issue RE
National Grid plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the 2023/24 CI
National Grid plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2024 CI
Stocks in red as UK inflation hits rate cut hopes AN
Tesla doing damage-control, discounts for European fleet buyers RE

Company Profile

National Grid plc specializes in owning and operating electricity and gas networks. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transmission and distribution in the United States (54.8%): electricity transmission (owned, at the end of March 2022, of 14,212 km of overhead lines, 175 km of underground cables and 399 substations), electricity distribution (111,513 km of distribution lines and 718 substations) and gas distribution (59,153 km of gas pipelines); - operation of electricity networks for transmission operators in the United Kingdom (18.6%); - electricity transmission in the United Kingdom (11%): owned 7,216 km of high-voltage network, 2,551 km of underground cables and 347 substations; - electricity and gas distribution in the United Kingdom (7.9%): electricity distribution (89,372 km of overhead lines, 137,966 km of underground cables and 189,644 transformers) and gas distribution (7,628 km of gas pipelines); - other (7.7%): telecom and interconnection activities among the various domestic electrical networks, liquefied natural gas storage activities, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (36.3%) and the United States (63.7%). As at 31 March 2022, the UK Gas Transmission business was classified as held for sale.
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2024-05-22 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Ratings for National Grid plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
11.28 GBP
Average target price
12 GBP
Spread / Average Target
+6.41%
