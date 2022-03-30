National Grid : Funds Long Island Small Business Coalition to Support Local Businesses in Adapting to the New Normal

(Photo: Eric Alexander, Founder, LI Main Street Alliance, Director of Vision LI speaks to members of the community on funding of the Small Business Coalition)

HICKSVILLE, NY - National Grid is funding a Small Business Coalition led by the Long Island Main Street Alliance which will help to navigate the new normal business environment. The Coalition will provide focused door-to-door outreach to small businesses and offer assistance in applying for local, state and federal funding that is available. By working with local Chambers of Commerce across Long Island in low and moderate-income business districts, the program will reach thousands of businesses who haven't had access to the information and opportunities that are available to them.

Under its Project C Commitment to Communities program, National Grid has renewed its support to neighborhood development and community engagement. The Small Business Coalition, supported by National Grid, will provide the essential resources that potential economic development partners need so they can continue to serve and support local businesses in the company's New York service area.

Supporting Local Communities

The Small Business Coalition will also assist local small businesses by helping them retain and create jobs. The Coalition will assist in navigating the grant system and administrative requirements and small businesses will have access to funds that can help them move forward. Amid the many challenges of COVID, there are opportunities to assist businesses in returning to normal. The Coalition will share valuable resources that National Grid can offer through its energy efficiency and economic development programs.

"Small businesses are the fabric of our community and we've made a commitment to support them," said Kathy Wisnewski, Director of Customer and Community Engagement, National Grid. "We're going to ensure that businesses have access to the programs that are available to them for their success. This on the ground approach will help bridge the gap of inequity for businesses that fall through the cracks."

The Long Island Main Street Alliance, working with targeted Chambers of Commerce, will build a trusted communication network and conduct outreach to provide resources directly to business districts across Long Island. The Long Island Main Street Alliance will be working with the Wyandanch Chamber of Commerce, Central Islip Coalition of Good Neighbors, Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce, LI Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, LI African American Chamber of Commerce, NY South Asian Chamber of Commerce and the Hempstead Chamber of Commerce.

"Small businesses were the hardest hit due to Coronavirus regulations and still suffer through inflation, rising food and transportation costs," said Eric Alexander, Founder, LI Main Street Alliance, Director of Vision LI. "Many programs designed to assist them didn't reach working class neighborhoods. Kudos to National Grid for supporting outreach designed to increase participation in funding programs for our local businesses."