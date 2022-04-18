Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/14 11:35:45 am EDT
1185.00 GBX   -0.17%
01:14pNATIONAL GRID : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Heavy Snow Across Portions of Upstate New York
PU
04/14Utilities Up on Defensive Bias, Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04/14NATIONAL GRID : Girls Elite Hockey Powered by National Grid
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

National Grid : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Heavy Snow Across Portions of Upstate New York

04/18/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Grid is increasing staffing and extending evening and overnight work shifts in preparation for a weather forecast that calls for heavy, wet snow across portions of Central, Eastern and Northern New York tonight through Tuesday morning. The company is prepared if the storm impacts the electricity system and is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

  • If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
  • Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
  • Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadlycarbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
  • Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
  • Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
  • Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Click here for details on the company's storm preparation and restoration process.

Stay informed and connected

  • Customers with active electricity accounts who text 'REG' to 64743 canhave personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.
  • Customers also can text 'OUT' to 64743 to report an outage.
  • For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
  • Customers can read the latest company news, check outage status and report an outage by using the National Grid app.

Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com, follow us on Twitter and friend us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 17:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
01:14pNATIONAL GRID : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Heavy Snow Across Portions of ..
PU
04/14Utilities Up on Defensive Bias, Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04/14NATIONAL GRID : Girls Elite Hockey Powered by National Grid
PU
04/14FTSE Closes Up 0.5% Ahead of Easter Break
DJ
04/14NATIONAL GRID : Pre-Close Update ahead of 2021/22 Full Year Results - Form 6-K
PU
04/14EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Steady as ECB -2-
DJ
04/14IAG Tops FTSE Risers as Delta Update Signals Stronger Demand
DJ
04/14Britain will have enough gas this summer, National Grid says
RE
04/14JOHN SHIPSEY : FTSE 100 Falls, Gains Elsewhere in Europe
DJ
04/14FTSE 100 to Edge Higher With ECB Decision in Focus
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 747 M 20 507 M 20 507 M
Net income 2022 2 197 M 2 861 M 2 861 M
Net Debt 2022 41 843 M 54 491 M 54 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 43 138 M 56 177 M 56 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 183,50 GBX
Average target price 1 111,64 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.67%56 344
SEMPRA ENERGY29.46%54 076
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC8.33%43 774
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.9.10%36 551
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.88%34 342
ENGIE-10.45%30 482