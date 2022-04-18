National Grid : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Heavy Snow Across Portions of Upstate New York

National Grid is increasing staffing and extending evening and overnight work shifts in preparation for a weather forecast that calls for heavy, wet snow across portions of Central, Eastern and Northern New York tonight through Tuesday morning. The company is prepared if the storm impacts the electricity system and is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Stay informed and connected

Customers with active electricity accounts who text 'REG' to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.

Customers also can text 'OUT' to 64743 to report an outage.

For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.

Customers can read the latest company news, check outage status and report an outage by using the National Grid app.

