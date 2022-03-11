Log in
NATIONAL GRID PLC

National Grid : Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted High Winds and Heavy Snow Across Portions of Upstate New York

03/11/2022 | 11:10am EST
National Grid has increased staffing, and has extended evening, overnight and weekend work shifts in preparation for a weather forecast that calls for another round of high winds and heavy snow across portions of upstate New York tonight through Saturday. In addition, the company has activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:

  • Calling in outside resources and mobilizing field and tree crews.
  • Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
  • Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated on our preparations and provide safety information.
  • Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and on our website to provide safety information and to urge them to be prepared.
  • Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

In anticipation of the storm, the company is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

  • If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.
  • Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
  • Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.
  • Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.
  • Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.
  • Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.
  • Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Click here for details on the company's storm preparation and restoration process.

Stay informed and connected

  • Customers with active electricity accounts who text 'REG' to 64743 can have personalized alerts sent to them via text, email or phone call when we detect an outage on their properties.
  • Customers also can text 'OUT' to 64743 to report an outage.
  • For real-time power outage information, online outage reporting, and in-depth storm safety information, visit National Grid's Outage Central website. Customers who create an online profile also can sign up for email alerts.
  • Customers can read the latest company news, check outage status and report an outage by using the National Grid app.
  • Visit our website: www.nationalgridus.com, follow us on Twitter and friend us on Facebook.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
