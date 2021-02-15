National Grid Increases Staffing, Prepares for Forecasted Rain, Ice and Snow Across Portions of Eastern New York Feb 15, 2021 - 4:45 PM

Albany, N.Y. - National Grid is increasing evening and overnight staffing and bringing in additional crews in anticipation of the forecasted wintry mix of snow, rain and ice across the Greater Capital Region beginning tonight and continuing through Tuesday. The bolstered field force includes external resources and will be deployed across the region as necessary if the storm disrupts service to customers. The company will continue to closely monitor the weather and is encouraging customers to keep safety a priority with the following reminders:

Electricity & Generator Safety

If a power outage occurs, customers can notify National Grid online to expedite restoration.

Never touch downed power lines; always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

Generators used to supply power during an outage must be operated outdoors to prevent the buildup of deadly carbon monoxide. Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors.

carbon monoxide Before operating a generator, be sure to disconnect from National Grid's system by shutting off the main breaker, located in the electric service panel. Failure to do this could endanger our crews and your neighbors. Customers who depend on electrically powered life support equipment, such as a respirator, should register as a life support customer by calling National Grid at 1-800-642-4272. In a medical emergency, always dial 911.

Keep working flashlights and an extra supply of batteries in your home and be sure to charge all electronic devices before the storm.

Please use caution when driving near emergency responders and crews restoring power.

Be sure to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance during an outage.

Use Caution When Addressing Ice and Snow Buildup

National Grid reminds home and building owners to be especially cautious as they work to clear snow and ice by following these safety recommendations:

Gas customers should clear snow and ice from gas meters and regulators by gently using a snow brush or broom. Never kick, hit or use sharp objects to remove snow and ice. If a meter and/or regulator is encased in solid ice, call National Grid at 1-800-642-4272 .

. Gas customers should ensure vents for natural gas appliances are clear of snow and ice. Covered or clogged vents can lead to the build-up of poisonous carbon monoxide.

Customers who detect an odor of natural gas or suspect carbon monoxide is present in their home, should go outside immediately and breathe deeply. If CO poisoning symptoms, such as headaches or drowsiness, are severe, immediately call 911.

Customers experiencing gas odors or electricity emergencies should immediately call National Grid's emergency number: 1-800-867-5222 .

. Keep all ladders, shovels, roof rakes and other devices well clear of any service lines coming from the street to the structure.

Start clearing snow from the opposite end of the roof from the service point where electricity is delivered.

If you are unsure of how to go about clearing snow and ice, or if your roof is particularly steep, contact a qualified roofing contractor.

As snow is removed from the roof, be aware of what is below that could become buried as snow hits the ground. Be especially mindful of the location of your electricity and gas meters, as they could be damaged by falling snow and ice.

Snow removal equipment operators should also be aware of the presence of electricity and natural gas equipment and avoid coming in contact with meters or piling snow around vents and other equipment mounted on the outside of buildings.

