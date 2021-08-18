Log in
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
National Grid : Melanie Littlejohn to Appear on PBS' ‘Behind the Woman'

08/18/2021 | 11:34am EDT
National Grid director of customer and community for New York State, Melanie Littlejohn, is among those to be featured on 'Behind the Woman,' which airs on PBS station WCNY in Syracuse.

According to the PBS website, each episode features stories from a diverse group of women from Central New York, with a goal of empowering other women to pursue their goals. The new season of 'Behind the Woman' begain airing on Aug. 17.

'We aim to showcase powerhouse talents like Melanie Littlejohn and her peers,' said show host and creator, Juhanna Rogers, who holds a doctorate in higher education.

A motivational speaker, artist and education activist, Dr. Rogers said that she began working on the show a few years ago after a report about Syracuse-area poverty was published.

'I felt that while the information in it was true, I knew that there were a lot of women of color doing important work to fill gaps and make differences across Central New York,' Dr. Rogers said. 'I wanted to introduce those women to members of the community and let them know that these women were doing work on their behalf.'

She said that the show introduces dynamic women who are driving change. Viewers, she said, may not otherwise be aware of who they are or the impacts that they make within the community.

'This show is not about the roles that they're in, but rather what they endured to earn their positions, what motivated them, challenged them and what they've achieved so far,' said Dr. Rogers.

'I'm thankful to be included in this diverse group of courageous and resilient women,' Littlejohn said. 'Our stories are important and need to be told. I know that this series will educate and inspire all who embrace the notion that there is always a story behind the woman. I'm filled with gratitude.'

Dr. Rogers, at top left, added that the discussion with Littlejohn, second from right, will focus on leadership and successes. The episode will air Nov. 9 and include Angela Lee, second from left, chief talent and diversity officer at Hill-Rom Services Inc. and Evelyn Ingram, far right, director of community engagement at Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

The Nov. 9 episode of 'Behind the Woman' was filmed earlier this summer.

Disclaimer

National Grid plc published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
