  1. Markets
  2. Stock Royaume-Uni
  3. National Grid plc
  4. News
  5. National Grid : Model refresh
Security NG.

NATIONAL GRID PLC

Equities NG. GB00BDR05C01

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11:35:08 2023-09-04 am EDT Intraday chart for National Grid plc 5-day change 1st Jan Change
989.00 GBX +0.34% +0.22% -0.84%
10:04pm NATIONAL GRID : Model refresh Alphavalue
11:10am Prysmian, completed interconnection between UK and Denmark AN

NATIONAL GRID : Model refresh

Today at 04:04 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about National Grid plc

NATIONAL GRID : Model refresh Alphavalue
Prysmian, completed interconnection between UK and Denmark AN
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on September 1 RE
Britain to pay homes to use less power again this winter RE
European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Decline Friday, Set to End Week 1% Lower MT
New subsea power link between Scotland and England gets planning consent RE
Stocks rise but pound slumps on sub-par UK data AN
Jacobs Solutions Joins National Grid Management Consultancy Framework MT
Romande Energie to Cover Swissgrid Costs, Flags Higher Bills on VAT Rate Increase MT
FTSE 100 ends lower as miners drag; defense firms rally RE
National Grid Announces Lisa Wieland as President of its New England business CI
EVgo Names New CEO MT
UK's Grant Shapps convenes summit with energy giants in Downing Street AN
UK Government to Hold Energy Summit with Industry Leaders MT
What is carbon capture and storage and will it cut emissions? RE
UK's FTSE 100 ends marginally higher, notches monthly gains RE
Eskom Intervenes After South African Municipality Breaches Power Cut Directives MT
Exclusive-India aims to trade electricity with Southeast Asia -sources RE
Utilities Up in the Wake of Inflation Data -- Utilities Roundup DJ
FTSE 100 Rose 1.8% Led by Housebuilders on Signs of Slowing UK Inflation DJ
UK Corporate Credit Distress Likely to Rise DJ
Atome increases power purchase deal at Villeta project AN
NATIONAL GRID : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating MD
London Stocks Seen Opening Higher as UK Inflation Falls DJ
National Grid to sell further 20% stake in National Gas AN

Chart National Grid plc

Chart National Grid plc
More charts

Company Profile

National Grid plc specializes in owning and operating electricity and gas networks. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - transmission and distribution in the United States (54.8%): electricity transmission (owned, at the end of March 2022, of 14,212 km of overhead lines, 175 km of underground cables and 399 substations), electricity distribution (111,513 km of distribution lines and 718 substations) and gas distribution (59,153 km of gas pipelines); - operation of electricity networks for transmission operators in the United Kingdom (18.6%); - electricity transmission in the United Kingdom (11%): owned 7,216 km of high-voltage network, 2,551 km of underground cables and 347 substations; - electricity and gas distribution in the United Kingdom (7.9%): electricity distribution (89,372 km of overhead lines, 137,966 km of underground cables and 189,644 transformers) and gas distribution (7,628 km of gas pipelines); - other (7.7%): telecom and interconnection activities among the various domestic electrical networks, liquefied natural gas storage activities, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (36.3%) and the United States (63.7%). As at 31 March 2022, the UK Gas Transmission business was classified as held for sale.
Sector
Multiline Utilities
Calendar
2023-11-08 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for National Grid plc

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
9.782GBP
Average target price
11.40GBP
Spread / Average Target
+16.50%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Annual profits - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Multiline Utilities

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC
Chart Analysis National Grid plc
-0.84% 45 801 M $
SEMPRA ENERGY
Chart Analysis Sempra Energy
-9.33% 44 148 M $
E.D.F.
Chart Analysis E.D.F.
-.--% 51 814 M $
ENGIE
Chart Analysis ENGIE
+10.20% 38 726 M $
UNIPER SE
Chart Analysis Uniper SE
+129.37% 54 523 M $
ACWA POWER COMPANY
Chart Analysis ACWA POWER Company
+32.76% 36 839 M $
EON SE
Chart Analysis EON SE
+20.96% 31 996 M $
RWE AG
Chart Analysis RWE AG
-10.72% 30 423 M $
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Chart Analysis Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.
-1.26% 30 196 M $
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT
Chart Analysis Veolia Environnement
+18.08% 21 788 M $
Other Multiline Utilities
As early as today, start finding the best investment opportunities!
Optimize my profits
fermer